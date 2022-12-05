Servant Final Season Trailer: The Turners Are in Mortal Danger As Leanne Embraces the Darkness!

Ever since the beginning of the trippy Apple TV+ drama Servant, viewers have questioned Leanne's motives, and now, it looks like we'll get some answers.

The trailer for Servant Season 4 is here, and there's plenty to unpack as we get some big answers to some of the most burning questions.

"Following the suspenseful season three finale, season four will bring the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion," Apple TV+ teases.

"Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce Street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond."

"Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up," the logline adds.

"As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?"

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their roles for the final season.

Directors for the final season include M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimród Antal, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala.

Writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthron.

Fans have wanted answers to some of the most burning questions on Servant since the beginning, and thankfully, the final season looks poised to give us some intel.

Servant is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production.

The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts-nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

The fourth and final season premieres on Friday, January 13.

The series finale is set to air Friday, March 17.

Check out the trailer below.

