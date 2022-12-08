Shadow and Bone Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date!

at .

Netflix's thrilling original series Shadow and Bone will launch its second season in 2023.

The streaming service revealed Friday that the hit fantasy drama will return on March 16, 2023.

"Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin," the logline reads. 

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Pic

"But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever."

"To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers," Netflix teases.

Searching for Something New - Shadow and Bone

"Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives."

"When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner."

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone returns for a second season of new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.

The season 2 cast includes Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar).

Back Together - Shadow and Bone

Rounding out the cast is Lewis Tan (Tolya Yul-Bataar), Anna Leong Brophy (Tamar Kir-Bataar), Jack Wolfe (Wylan Hendriks), Patrick Gibson (Nikolai Lantsov), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).

Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind (Co-Showrunners / Executive Producers / Writers) & Leigh Bardugo (Author / Executive Producer) also opened up about what fans can expect on the second season:

HEISSERER: The most wonderful thing about Season Two is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we'd left in precarious positions at the end of Season One.

There's a lot of potential for them this season. They have to face the consequences for their actions, and then they get to meet new people along the way. The Grishaverse also expands in this season, both in mythology and in characters. In doing so, we expand the world, we go to new locations, we visit Novyi Zem and Shu Han, and those are all integral to the narrative.

Magic Returns - Shadow and Bone

FRYKLIND: We've also really dug into more of the mythology this season in terms of the amplifiers, but also the creator of the amplifiers, Morozova, who he was, what his backstory is, and how he ties into this world. We go out and we go deeper.

BARDUGO: I think the readers now trust our writers the way that I do. This season I was able to step back and put the show more firmly in their hands.

I think when we approached Season One, a lot of people were like, "It's impossible. It can't be done. Why would you bring SHADOW AND BONE and SIX OF CROWS together?"

And I think now, we have that trust. And I think it's going to be very, very exciting for them to see the way that trust pays off in Season Two. Every part of the Grishaverse is coming into play. We are going to get to see some incredible new characters.

Villain in the Making - Shadow and Bone

We're going to see characters interacting with each other, questing with each other, fighting and laughing with each other, who we never got to see together in the books.

And I think that's a unique thing about this show. Readers are not only going to be surprised by the way that these storylines crash into each other, they're never going to know where the next move is coming from—and that actually was a pleasure for me because I got to be surprised by my own stories.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date?

Hit the comments below.

You Season 4: Meet the Cast!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Shadow and Bone Quotes

Inej: Kaz, if not Saints, what do you believe in?
Kaz: Myself.
Inej: Why'd I even ask?
Kaz: And you. And Jesper. My Crows.
Inej: Because we flock to your bidding? Like the animals of vengeance, you named us after?
Kaz: Crows don't just remember the faces of people who wronged them. They also remember those who were kind. They tell each other who to look after and who to watch out for. No Saint ever watched over me. Not like you have.

The Darkling: Perhaps. But you have given me one. A chance to make amends, to finally win. The Fold was not your mistake --
Alina: The Fold was no mistake!
The Darkling: I never intended for it to be the blight it's become. Or for men like the King or Zlatan to exploit it for their own gain.
Alina: You put this collar on me to exploit my power for your gain!
The Darkling: For us. To help us conquer the Fold together. You and me. You cannot do this on your own. And neither can I.
Alina: We could've had this. All of it. You could've made me your equal. Instead, you made me this. You don't care who suffers, as long as you win.
The Darkling: Fine. Make me your villain.

Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone Photos

Magic Returns - Shadow and Bone
Searching for Something New - Shadow and Bone
Back Together - Shadow and Bone
Villain in the Making - Shadow and Bone
Shadow and Bone Season 2 Pic
They Are All The Same - Shadow and Bone Season 1 Episode 8
  1. Shadow and Bone
  2. Shadow and Bone Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date!