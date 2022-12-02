Surface Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

The many mysteries on Surface are just getting started.

Following its globally acclaimed first season, Apple TV+ today announced a season two renewal the hit psychological thriller starring and executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and created by Veronica West.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with this brilliant team,” said star and executive producer Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

“I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London.”

“This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world. I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two,” said creator Veronica West.

“It’s been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine, and a real privilege to continue the journey!”

Surface stars Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

Returning to her hometown of London, season two will find Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories — as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was.

But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past.

Surface Season 1. set in high-end San Francisco, sent Sophie on a mission to discover her own secrets, unearthing a multitude of sins that ranged all the way from an affair to much deeper questions about a hidden past and her true identity.

While season one answered the question of who Sophie really was, season two will tell us why. Sophie traveled across an ocean to escape her past, so what was she running from?

The cast includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.