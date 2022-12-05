The Flash Final Season Set for February Premiere at The CW

After a lengthy hiatus, the ninth and final season of The Flash has a premiere date at The CW.

The final season will premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the midseason premiere of Kung Fu(9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

13 episodes have been ordered, so we should be in a for a fast-paced race to the finish line.

“THE FLASH will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” said Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network.

“The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan."

"Now is the time to catch-up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of THE FLASH picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before," The CW teases of the final season.

"But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day."

"But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy."

"And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time."

The Flash has been a huge success story for The CW, with the series premiere becoming The CW’s most-watched telecast of any series in the history of the network with over 6.8 million Total Viewers (in final Live + 7 Day Nielsen ratings).

The CW is yet to schedule the final seasons of Nancy Drew and Riverdale, the new season of Superman & Lois, as well as the series premiere of Gotham Knights/

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.