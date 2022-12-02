The Midnight Club Canceled at Netflix

It's game over for another freshman series at Netflix.

The Wrap reported Thursday that the supernatural thriller The Midnight Club has been canceled after a single season.

The adaptation of Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name and premiered October 7 on Netflix.

"At a hospice with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond," the logline reads.

The cast included Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, and Heather Langenkamp.

News of the cancellation came hours after Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy moved their overall deal from Netflix to Amazon Studios.

“Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios.

“We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity.”

“Amazon is a studio that we have long admired,” said Flanagan and Macy.

“Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid."

"We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe.”

News of the cancellation of The Midnight Club isn't all that surprising.

Despite decent reviews, the series never broke out in the way some of the other supernatural series did.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Do you think the series would have benefited for additional seasons?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.