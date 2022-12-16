The Never Game: Justin Hartley Drama Ordered to Series at CBS

Justin Hartley will be back on broadcast TV more permanently next season.

CBS announced this week it has ordered The Never Game to series for the 2023-2024 TV season.

That's right, folks, the broadcast networks are already thinking about next season.

Hartley is attached to star and executive produce the project, which filmed a pilot earlier this year.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver, The Never Game features Hartley as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene and Academy Award Winner Mary McDonnell also star.

"I am overjoyed to give the first new show order for next season to this thrilling new series led by the incredibly talented Justin Hartley," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"THE NEVER GAME is an excellent addition to our already successful drama lineup, and since our viewers love shows with action, intrigue, mystery and complex characters, they will love THE NEVER GAME - it delivers on all fronts."

The Never Game is produced by Twentieth Television. In addition to Hartley, Ken Olin and Ben H. Winters are executive producing for Twentieth Television.

Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene and Academy Award Winner Mary McDonnell also star.

It's unclear at this stage whether the series is on track for a fall or midseason launch, but we should get more clarity on that around May next year when the network is expected to present its new slate to advertisers.

Hartley wrapped a six-year-run on NBC's This Is Us earlier this year.

He recently returned to the network as a guest star on the Quantum Leap reboot.

Hartley can also be seen on the Netflix holiday movie The Noel Diary, which is streaming now.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.