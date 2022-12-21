The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere Date Revealed: Who's In? Who's Out?

It wouldn't be The Real Housewives of New Jersey without some Giudice-Gorga family feuds, and the official trailer for Season 13 is bursting at the seams.

Bravo announced Wednesday that Teresa Giudice will be joined by Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin will all be back.

Jackie Goldschneider, meanwhile, has been demoted to a "friend of the housewives" this season, but it looks like the reality TV star will still have a crucial part of the storyline this season.

All of the above will be joined by two new Housewives: Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

Jennifer Fessler is another "friend of the housewives," joining the cast after becoming close to Margaret.

As expected, we see a lot of Teresa's wedding, but it takes on an eerie tone as plenty of drama unfolds between tranquil scenes.

We already learned that Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga and wife Melissa, didn't attend the nuptials, something that is a focal point of some of the fighting present in the clip.

At one point, Teresa's husband-to-be, Luis Ruelas, and Joe decide to talk with their hands instead of their mouths.

There's also a pretty wild cheating accusation thrown Melissa's way, something that has been the topic of much conversation while the series has been filming.

Aydin is very much on the outs with Margaret, a retread of the last three seasons.

Margaret says Jennifer is on a downward spiral in one scene, and we see the latter bicker with one of the new housewives.

The trailer certainly throws a lot of drama our way, offering something the other housewives shows have been lacking:

Genuine drama.

All of these women have been friends at one point, and having Teresa and her family feuding, it adds to the realism of the series.

All told, we can't wait for new episodes to launch on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Check out the clip below.

