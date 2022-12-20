The White Lotus Season 3: Which Characters Should Return?

Our trip to The White Lotus: Sicily is over, but with a third season on the horizon, it's hard not to think about who we would like to return.

The White Lotus Season 2 brought Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries back from the first season.

That alone confirms that we could see some faces from the first two seasons appear in the third season.

Check out our list of characters who should return.

Greg

Oh, Greg. I despise him, but we need to see him get some form of comeuppance for his actions.

Portia is the key to taking him down because her fateful final phone call with Tanya confirmed Greg's involvement in the plot to kill and steal Tanya's money.

It's hard to imagine Greg appearing at another White Lotus location, but perhaps he's been given a free vacation after Tanya's body was found floating on the beach next to the Italian iteration of the hotel.

Greg has been playing everyone since the first season, and maybe his arc will be a trilogy that spans three seasons.

Portia

Portia didn't make the best decisions, but she learned everything about the plot to kill Tanya at the last minute.

Greg might be under the impression that Portia had been handled, but something tells me that she will only be able to keep everything that happened in Sicily to herself for so long.

Tanya wasn't the best boss, but her ultimate fate was heartbreaking.

When you add that Portia and Albie had a connection in those final moments again, we wouldn't be surprised if they both returned.

Albie

Albie's storyline was far from complete at the end of The White Lotus Season 2.

It wouldn't be a shocker if he popped back up at a new White Lotus resort with Portia as a love interest.

It's hard to imagine his father or grandfather returning, but stranger things have happened, we guess.

Valentina

Initially, it seemed like Valentina had a mean streak, but as the series progressed, we learned there was far more going on in her life than we first anticipated.

Valentina's return could be simple because she's a hotel staff member.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that she could return to work from another resort.

Harper and Ethan

Their relationship resolved at the end of the second season, and they returned back to the U.S. more in love than ever.

Is there another story to mine from this couple, or would it be fun watching them react to a new location entirely?

Daphne and Cameron

They were the most dynamic duo on TV this year.

Peeling back the puzzle pieces to reveal the true nature of their relationship made for a compelling storyline throughout the second season.

There were plenty of unanswered questions, which could be answered if they returned.

Belinda

Belinda was left high and dry at the end of The White Lotus Season 1 by Tanya.

Tanya told her they could open a spa and take over the world, but it all came crashing down when Tanya didn't follow through on her end of the deal.

Belinda was undoubtedly upset, but she was such a great character that seeing her again would make for an exciting third season.

Nicole and Mark

Connie Britton has been vocal about Mike White wanting her to return, so it seems inevitable it will happen soon.

Nicole wasn't a particularly likable character in the first season. Then again, this show has never been about likable people, so maybe that was the point.

If we do see these two again, I hope their relationship is stronger.

Hopefully, they will leave the kids at home this time.

Shane and Rachel

Shane was horrid. He had zero redeeming qualities, but maybe he was changed when he accidentally killed Armond.

Rachel couldn't stand her husband, but it seemed like there was a future for them at the end of the first season.

What are your thoughts on potential comebacks?

Who do you want to rock up in a blaze of glory on The White Lotus Season 3?

Is there anyone you don't want to return?

Hit the comments below.

The White Lotus Seasons 1-2 are available to stream on HBO and HBO Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.