The Witcher Showrunner Reacts to Backlash Following Henry Cavill's Exit

The Witcher cemented itself as a huge hit for Netflix following its launch in 2019.

Fans were thrown for a loop when it was announced in late October that the series had been renewed for a fourth season without Henry Cavill.

Cavill has won plenty of praise for his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia.

Liam Hemsworth was revealed to be taking over the role for the fourth season, meaning fans had one more season with Cavill.

In the aftermath of the shocking announcement, there was a wealth of speculation about what paved the way for the big exit.

Series showrunner Lauren Hissrich opened up about the response to the news in a new interview with TechRadar this week.

"It's a big deal for us, too. And that's the thing – there's a lot of talk and rumors about and we fully understand why fans are going there."

"What I will say is please come back for The Witcher season three so that we can continue to do this," she said, hoping that fans returned to watch the forthcoming spinoff Blood Origin.

"Obviously, that [Cavill's departure] is huge news. But what I don't want to do is – this has to stay about Blood Origin, Declan [de Barra, Blood Origin's showrunner], the cast, and the crew."

"This is their time in the spotlight."

The reason for much of the backlash is likely due to the fact that there isn't a definite reason for Cavill's departure.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said in a statement in October.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf."

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” Cavill continued in the statement.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," Hemsworth said at the time his casting was revealed.

"Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The Witcher Season 3 is on track for a 2023 bow on Netflix.

