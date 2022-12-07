Truth Be Told Season 3: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed

Octavia Spencer's hit Apple TV+ original series Truth Be Told will return early next year.

The streaming service today unveiled a first-look at the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told.

This season, Gabrielle Union will star opposite Spencer.

The series comes from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman.

"The 10-episode third season sees Spencer reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, 'Poppy Scoville,’ to take on a new case," the streaming service teases.

The third season will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, January 20, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023, on Apple TV+

The series is based on the novel “While You Were Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber, "offers a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage."

"In season three, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims' names in the public eye while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them."

In addition to Union, returning cast members include series regulars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee, and Tami Roman.

Maisha Closson serves as showrunner for season three. Executive producers include Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment.

Truth Be Told is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Orit Entertainment and Fifth Season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.