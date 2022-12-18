Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Stable

You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar, and Dwight knows that very well.

On Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 6, after realizing that all of Tina's troubles came as a result of him buying into the lie sold by his mafia family, Dwight left the past behind once again.

Now, he's doubling down on his Tulsa investments, and he's got a good group of people around him.

By contrast, Pete is stuck with his worthless son, Chickie, and a bunch of others who put themselves above all else.

While Dwight took out Nico to avenge his daughter, all Chickie saw was a disobedient soldier. For that, he got a smack upside the head.

Men like Chickie fail to understand how beneficial the flies and honey adage really is. Dwight is building a team, and that team is forming an allegiance to him and the others in it because they're treated with actual respect instead of manufactured mafia respect.

Men like Chickie are small and unable to propel themselves upward with anything other than doling out pain and misery or the promise of it in the absence of loyalty.

Dwight might have been that way once upon a time, too, but it's unlikely. Pete speaks highly of him, wishing Chickie were more like the man who spent 25 years in prison rather than dropping on him.

You'd think that how Pete views Chickie would motivate him to act differently. Instead, he moved in direct disregard to Pete's wishes by attacking Tina's husband, Emery.

Tina has an extended family in New York, but it would be interesting if she'd move her nuclear family to Tulsa. She's got a lot to offer for the story. She makes Dwight a better, if more violent, man.

Dwight was right. Tina knew what he would do if he found out about Nico, and he did it. That's likely why she wasn't nearly as upset as I'd expect at the dropped phone calls.

She had to know something was brewing, but she's also not upset that the man who scarred her for life is no longer among the living.

But her family IS in danger, so what's next? It will be hard for Pete to punish his son even if he knows he's responsible for the beating. It will be even harder to turn a blind eye to the envelopes full of cash that arrive on his doorstep weekly from Dwight.

The way Dwight is building his empire in Tulsa makes me wonder if he's thinking of breaking free of the mafia family to head his own. He's far enough away that it would be difficult to stop him, especially since his cohorts aren't known to be resourceful outside of their purview.

Dwight was happy to return to Tulsa.

That's due to the connections he's made during his short time in the city.

Dwight isn't just working with Tyson, Mitch, Bodhi, and Armand. He actually cares about them. Each new person who enters his orbit is treated similarly.

Sure, his initial move on Bodhi was disrespectful and in line with how the mafia does business, but his pitch to Mitch was entirely different. Once he made it, he chucked and said it was in Mitch's best interests to consider it, but it felt like a holdout to the old way of doing business while he explores the new.

Things with Stacy are a little different. She's struggling. She doesn't love her job any more than she loves her current lot in life.

But for some reason, she keeps Dwight in her orbit. Will Stacy buck the system and join Dwight? It would be an interesting turn of events, but it would leave Dwight out in the cold with regard to law enforcement.

For the time being, at least, he needs what Stacy offers, and even though he smartly turned her down flat when she asked him to suggest an arms deal with Waltrip to get him out of the way, she'll keep delivering.

In the meantime, Dwight is expanding his network in addition to his business dealings.

He even bought a horse.

Pilot's daily walks down the streets of Tulsa sent chills down my spine for his safety. But it turned out that he was a fixture on the streets, and Dwight liked to share his afternoon espresso with the horse.

Stable Hand: Can I ask you, sir, a question? Why this horse? He's old; he's stupid, not good for anything anymore.

Has he always been the guy who would save a horse from the glue factory, or is the fresh Oklahoma air to blame?

We don't know how big a role Spencer will play in his organization, but we know that everyone he meets in this capacity becomes part of the team.

Since Stacy can't get too involved, I'd like to see what else Spencer has to offer. She can't spend 24/7 with Pilot, and since Dwight and Mitch are upgrading the Bred2Buck, there will be plenty to do.

When we spoke with Dana Delaney during press day, she admitted that her role would increase beyond Tulsa King Season 1. That's good news because, so far, Margaret hasn't had much to offer.

Still, Dwight considers her a part of his circle.

Margaret: This is a workin' ranch, not daycare. I don't board pets.

Dwight: They were gonna make him into glue, for Christ's sake.

Margaret: [laughs] Oh, you city boys. You love the sausage, hate seein' how it's made. Those are just the facts of life on a farm. Everybody's got to pull their weight. When they don't?

She speaks of her business but limits Dwight to just one week, even after he hands her a wad of cash.

Margaret is trying to establish and keep boundaries, but Dwight has a way of wearing people down. He was right to scoff at her one-week mandate. Pilot and Dwight are here to stay.

Before Waltrip's stooge shot up the Bred2Buck (a great reason to get moving on that upgrade), Dwight looked at the group he'd assembled with pride.

I'm interested to see what happens when Goody arrives in Tulsa. Surely, he'll notice what a good thing Dwight has going on, and it wouldn't surprise me if he also recognized that Dwight isn't ruling with an iron fist.

The mafia could learn a thing or two from Dwight, and so could the Black McAdams. Do you think they'd take the time?

Hit the comments with your thoughts on "Stable," and don't forget you can read a full recap of the episode by clicking the link at the very top of the article.

