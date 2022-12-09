TV Ratings: Law & Order: SVU Leads the Night With Big Exit

Law & Order: SVU continued to be a strong performer in the ratings for NBC.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9 had 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo, comfortably leading the night in the demo.

Law & Order was on par with its season averages beforehand at 4.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Organized Crime closed out the night with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Young Sheldon (7 million/0.5 rating), Ghosts (6.3 million/0.5 rating), and CSI: Vegas (3.2 million/0.3 rating) were on par with their prior originals, but So Help me Todd (4.4 million/0.4 rating) inched up.

Hell's Kitchen (2.1 million/0.4 rating), Welcome to Flatch (1 million/0.2 rating), and Call Me Kat (1.1 million/0.2 rating) were all on par with their recent results for FOX.

CMA Country Christmas had 2.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, while Superstar had 2.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.