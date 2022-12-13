TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady Rises With Season 2 Finale; The Good Doctor Slips

FOX's The Cleaning Lady inched up in the ratings for its highly anticipated season finale.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 11 had 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 12 followed with 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The drama series rose from last week's viewership low. FOX has yet to renew or cancel the show.

At this stage, it is on the bubble. We should get a more definite answer about its future in the coming weeks.

The show has proven to be a solid performer in delayed viewing, so the network will likely wait to see how the final episodes of the season stack up.

From a creative standpoint, there's plenty of scope for a third season, so we'll be keeping our fingers crossed the cast and crew get more episodes.

The Voice aired across two hours for NBC, with the first hour securing 6.9 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The reality series eased a bit in its second hour, with 6.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Baking It followed with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, matching the fall finale of The Good Doctor (3.4 million/0.3 rating) in the demo.

ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight dipped, with the first-hour netting 2.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating and the second having 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The CW went with Dogs of the Year 2022 (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now? (0.2 million/0.1 rating).

