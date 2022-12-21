WandaVision: Patti LuPone Lands Top-Secret Role on Agatha Harkness Spinoff

The cast of the WandaVision spinoff continues to impress.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Patti LuPone had conjured up a role on Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

While details are scarce, the outlet teases, “she may be playing a witch.”

Patti LuPone attends the World Premiere Of Netflix's The School For Good And Evil

Yes, you read that right.

LuPone is a veteran actress and someone who could pull off the role of a witch very well.

Patti LuPone attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event

LuPone most recently appeared on American Horror Story, Pose, Penny Dreadful, Girls, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The star is most well-known for her impressive work in musical theater.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to pick up following the events of WandaVision Season 1, which found Kathryn Hahn's villainous alter ego being hexed to the life of Wanda's next-door neighbor for all of eternity.

Agatha - WandaVision Season 1 Episode 9

With the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we're inclined to believe that will change pretty quickly on the spinoff.

The good news is that the parent series hinted at a wealth of backstory for Agatha, which should be charted on the spinoff series.

The rest of the confirmed cast includes The White Lotus scene-stealer Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke, and Buffy alum Emma Caulfield Ford, who will reprise her WandaVision role of Dottie. 

Joe Locke attends as American Express presents BST Hyde Park

The project has an element of mystery, including when it will premiere.

Hahn was vocal about wanting to revisit the character in an offshoot or different project ahead of the formal pickup.

"You know, she's a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there's a lot of different people and beings that she's crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore," Hahn previously explained to Golderby.

WandaVision is also getting a second spinoff; Disney+ recently entered development on a spinoff featuring Paul Bettany's Vision.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival honors program and Variety's 10 actors to watch

What are your thoughts on the latest casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

WandaVision Quotes

Vision: Wanda, I know we can't stay like this. But before I go, I feel I must know. What am I?
Wanda: You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love.
Vision: I have been a voice with no body. A body, but not human. And now a memory made real. Who knows what I might be next? We have said goodbye before, so it stands to reason-
Wanda: We'll say hello again.

Vision: Wanda, I don't presume to know what you're feeling, but I would like to know. Should you wish to tell me. Should that be of some comfort to you.
Wanda: What makes you think that talking about it would bring me comfort?
Vision: Oh, see, I read that the-
Wanda: The only thing that would bring me comfort is seeing him again. Sorry. I'm so tired. It's...It's just like this wave washing over me, again and again. It knocks me down, and when I try to stand up, it just comes for me again. And I...It's just gonna drown me.
Vision: No. No, it won't.
Wanda: Yeah. How do you know?
Vision: Well, because it can't all be sorrow, can it? I've always been alone, so I don't feel the lack. It's all I've ever known, I've never experienced loss because I have never had a loved one to lose. But what is grief, if not love persevering?

WandaVision

