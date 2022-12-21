WandaVision: Patti LuPone Lands Top-Secret Role on Agatha Harkness Spinoff

The cast of the WandaVision spinoff continues to impress.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Patti LuPone had conjured up a role on Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

While details are scarce, the outlet teases, “she may be playing a witch.”

Yes, you read that right.

LuPone is a veteran actress and someone who could pull off the role of a witch very well.

LuPone most recently appeared on American Horror Story, Pose, Penny Dreadful, Girls, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The star is most well-known for her impressive work in musical theater.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to pick up following the events of WandaVision Season 1, which found Kathryn Hahn's villainous alter ego being hexed to the life of Wanda's next-door neighbor for all of eternity.

With the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we're inclined to believe that will change pretty quickly on the spinoff.

The good news is that the parent series hinted at a wealth of backstory for Agatha, which should be charted on the spinoff series.

The rest of the confirmed cast includes The White Lotus scene-stealer Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke, and Buffy alum Emma Caulfield Ford, who will reprise her WandaVision role of Dottie.

The project has an element of mystery, including when it will premiere.

Hahn was vocal about wanting to revisit the character in an offshoot or different project ahead of the formal pickup.

"You know, she's a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there's a lot of different people and beings that she's crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore," Hahn previously explained to Golderby.

WandaVision is also getting a second spinoff; Disney+ recently entered development on a spinoff featuring Paul Bettany's Vision.

What are your thoughts on the latest casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.