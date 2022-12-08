Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 10

How did it all end for everyone on the case?

On Big Sky Season 3 Episode 10, Jenny and Beau investigated the untimely disappearance of a missing groom from a wedding.

Creeping Into Things - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 9

Cassie enlisted the help of Denise and Beau's daughter Emily to unravel the lies surrounding Walter and Sunny Day Excursions.

Elsewhere, Cassie found herself in more danger than ever as Sonny made an unlikely alliance.

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 10 Quotes

Beau: So, wait, does this mean you're Pops plus one at a wedding?
Jenny: Jealous?
Beau: Yeah. I wanna be Pops plus one.

Beau: Well, according to this, there was another kid in that house. A little girl named Meredith. She was never found.
Jenny: Did you kill her, too?
Walter: I was protecting her from them. They hurt her worse than me.
Jenny: Where is she now?
Walter: I set her free.

