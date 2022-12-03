Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 7

at .

Did Sophia go on the witness stand?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7, Erin and Anthony clashed about whether the kid should be giving evidence.

Danny Refuses Jamie's Help - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Frank wanted to punish an off-duty cop for his inaction during an armed robbery.

Elsewhere, Danny and Baez investigated a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie.

Eddie and her partner helped an attack victim see the brighter side of the New York City.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7 Online

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7 Quotes

Jamie: Danny!
Danny: Let's hope we don't make a habit out of this.

Once he started shooting, I'm not sure who you thought you were protecting by continuing to stand by.

Frank

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7

