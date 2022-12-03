Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 7

Did Sophia go on the witness stand?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7, Erin and Anthony clashed about whether the kid should be giving evidence.

Meanwhile, Frank wanted to punish an off-duty cop for his inaction during an armed robbery.

Elsewhere, Danny and Baez investigated a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie.

Eddie and her partner helped an attack victim see the brighter side of the New York City.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.