Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 8

at .

Did Danny manage to work with a criminal?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8, Sonny Lee returned and there was plenty of drama.

Meanwhile, Frank and Mayor Chase went to war over an off-duty cop who went too far by making a political statement.

Elsewhere, Anthony worried Erin's DA campaign could be threatened by her ex-husband's unsavory business connections.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8 Quotes

Sonny: Yo, bro, can I talk to you a second?
Danny: Call me bro one more time and I will jam on the brakes one more time and I'll jam on the brakes so hard your head goes through the windshield.

Garrett: There are still public relations concerns.
Frank: You mean political concerns.
Garrett: Those too.
Frank: I don't give a damn about either.
Garrett: With all due respect -
Frank: Garrett, before you go down the road of how unreasonable I am, let me remind you that this camera in the face thing is the same thing our cops deal with on a daily basis.
Sid: 100%
Frank: We ask our cops to suck it up, just ignore it. The least we can do is hold the mayor to the same standard.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8 Photos

Season 13 Episode 8 Spoilers - Blue Bloods
Is Danny Overconfident? - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8
Investigating a Gang Attack - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8
Surprising Motives - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8
Anthony Worries About Erin - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8
Crossing Paths With a Criminal - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 13
  3. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 8