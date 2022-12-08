Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 9

How did it all end for April and Ethan?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9, their wedding day arrived, but there were some roadblocks.

A Bittersweet Farewell- Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Will relied on Crockett and Med's newly donated O.R. 2.0 to save his patient's life.

Elsewhere, Charles helped an elderly confused patient who was mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9 Quotes

Will: Richard, you've been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer?
Richard: Yeah. My surgeons and the tumor board ruled it inoperable.
Will: The tumor is inside the pancreas and has invaded the duodenum and surrounding tissues.
Richard: There's no way to get it all.
Richard's wife: They're just going to let him die.

Choi: April and I have always talked about bringing health care to underserved communities.
Sharon: Mmm hmm.
Choi: And as you know, so many of these folks use our ED as their primary care and we'd like to get to them before they do that. And one way we thought was to have a mobile clinic.
Sharon: That's a great idea.
Choi: Yeah. I got a small inheritance from my dad and April saved up some money, so we got a mobile eye clinic that we're fitting for general care.
Sharon: Oh. And this is something you can do part-time?
Choi: No. Full-time.
Sharon: Dr. Choi, are you giving me notice?

