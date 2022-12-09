Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 9

How did it all end for Carisi and Rollins?

Rollins weighed up a big change on Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9 as she worked on a devastating case with her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Benson tried to make Noah's Christmas wish come true when a case fell on her lap.

Did she choose to go back to work sooner?

Elsewhere, the team joined forces to say goodbye to someone special.

