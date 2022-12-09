Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 9

at .

How did it all end for Carisi and Rollins?

Rollins weighed up a big change on Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9 as she worked on a devastating case with her boyfriend.

An Opportunity Opens Up - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Benson tried to make Noah's Christmas wish come true when a case fell on her lap.

Did she choose to go back to work sooner?

Elsewhere, the team joined forces to say goodbye to someone special.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order; SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9 Quotes

Benson: Noah and Connor have been texting non-stop. I can't say no to this.
Fin: So what are you going to do?
Benson: What any self-respecting parent would do in this situation: ask you to do a complete background check on the family.

Judge: You're just in time.
Benson: For what?
Rollins: Carisi and I decided that marriage is just like a crime. You have motive, means, and opportunity. And we didn't want to do this without all of you.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9 Photos

Noah's Christmas Wish - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9
A Case Falls in Benson's Lap - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9
Noah's Friend - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9
Making Christmas Nice - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9
A Christmas Surprise - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9
A Career Change - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 24
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 9