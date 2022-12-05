Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 8

at .

Did John and the team find out the truth about a suspect in police custody?

It was time for the holidays on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8, but a devastating development in county jail left everyone on edge.

Playing chess -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Sergeant Grey and his wife, Luna, went to New York to visit their daughter.

However, things took a scary turn when they learned that she didn't make it home from the night before.

Watch The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8 Quotes

Lucy you deserve someone that's worth the effort.

Bradford

Nothing like a traumatic event to make you realize that your life is empty.

Pam

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8 Photos

Moving Too Fast - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9
Parenthood with Wopez - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9
Detective Aspirations - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9
Choosing Her Man - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9
Saying Yes to More - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9
Chenford Official - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9
  1. The Rookie
  2. The Rookie Season 5
  3. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8
  4. Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 8