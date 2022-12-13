Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 11

Did the town manage to teach Nelson the art of hockey goonery?

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 11, Moe was on a mission to round up the world's greatest brawlers.

Meanwhile, Bart was left questioning whether to join the team or make one of his own.

Elsewhere, Marge had a plan to help the family through a difficult time.

