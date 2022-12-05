Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 5

at .

Did Beth make a grave mistake?

On Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5, her disdain for a perceived rival reached a boiling point.

Meanwhile, John blew off his Capitol meetings to brand cattle with the Yellowstone cowboys.

Father Daughter Talk - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5

As he got closer to the cowboys, people worried that he was veering too far from his duties as governor.

Elsewhere, a surprising return left everyone questioning the motives of a family friend.

Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

You know, the first Duttons who settled this valley, fightin's all they knew. It's how they got here, how they kept the land once they did. But today, it seems like a liability. Cowards rule the world today, Rip, with coward rules and coward customs. To succeed, all you gotta know is how to blame and how to complain. I truly believe it's the survival of the unfittest these days. You know, I always thought Beth would calm down as she got older. Every year seems like she gets wilder. Never seen anything else like it. What it must feel like to be that free. You know, I got one child I miss, one child I pity, and one I regret. That girl, that child, I envy.

John

Beth: Do you ever think about us?
Rip: Us is all I think about.
Beth: When we were kids. You ever think about that?
Rip: I think about now. I think about tomorrow, but I don't give much thought to yesterday.
Beth: Yesterday's what eats me.
Rip: Baby, yesterday's what eats everybody. That's why I don't think about it.

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5 Photos

Horse Work - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5
Father Daughter Talk - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5
An Earlier Gathering - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5
Young John Dutton - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5
John and Clara Make a Plan - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5
Rip and John Take a Walk - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5
  1. Yellowstone
  2. Yellowstone Season 5
  3. Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5
  4. Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 5