Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Beth make a grave mistake?

On Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5, her disdain for a perceived rival reached a boiling point.

Meanwhile, John blew off his Capitol meetings to brand cattle with the Yellowstone cowboys.

As he got closer to the cowboys, people worried that he was veering too far from his duties as governor.

Elsewhere, a surprising return left everyone questioning the motives of a family friend.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.