9-1-1: Lone Star Sneak Peek: Marjan Goes Mobile!

There isn't much Marjan Marwani hasn't done, and we love her for it!

Our girl is all prepared to have an exciting save on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 2, when the 126 responds to a rather unorthodox domestic call.

And in true Lone Star fashion, there are no half-measures with this particular call.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, and we're thrilled to share it with you.

There is so much on tap for an hour that has some interesting personal developments for a couple of characters and has Owen embarking on a new misadventure that is bound to be ill-advised.

The episode synopsis teases that Owen will have a run-in with former adversary turned begrudging colleague, Sergeant O'Brien.

Neal McDonough is reprising the role of Sgt. O'Brien, and it's as funny and entertaining as you'd expect. He and Lowe have great, unmissable chemistry.

The summary also teases that Owen will get questioned by the FBI, likely about his recent association with the white supremacist motorcycle club.

Meanwhile, Tarlos' wedding plans may get thwarted thanks to Iris' return. Things could get awkward with T.K. meeting Iris for the first time.

At best, he has to hope he'll get her blessing so she'll end her marriage with Carlos and they can pursue their dream wedding in eight weeks.

At worse, Iris can hold out for some unforeseeable reason, and there'll be another obstacle in Tarlos' path down the aisle.

Of course, their love life isn't the only one in a weird place.

Tommy is hot for her preacher, and frankly, so are we. But things are incredibly awkward, which prompts Tommy to seek out Grace for some dating advice.

Who better to seek out pearls of wisdom from than Grace, the backbone of the series and one-half of Marriage Goals?

On the fun case front, it brings us to a woman whose husband steals their mobile home with her inside, and that's what you can catch a glimpse of in this exclusive sneak peek.

Owen is trying to talk some sense into Mitch, a scorned husband who feels he has nothing to lose.

However, it's Marjan and T.K.'s fun banter that sets the scene's tone, and Marjan gets to do what she does best, be a badass.

When it doesn't appear that Owen can talk Mitch into slowing down his high-speed chase with a mobile trailer, they have to move on to another plan.

Marjan, who jokes that she's no stranger to these situations, gears up for an unexpected rescue that will leave a lasting impression.

Check out the clip below!

An all-new 9-1-1: Lone Star airs tonight at 8/7c on FOX.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.