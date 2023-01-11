Abbott Elementary Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at ABC

ABC's red-hot Abbott Elementary is sticking around.

The network ordered a third season of the Quinta Brunson comedy on Wednesday during TCA.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 is currently averaging 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo, with a week of DVR factored in.

The series has cemented itself as one of the biggest shows on broadcast and is also breaking through on the awards front at a time cable and streaming are dominating the competition.

On Tuesday night, the series netted three Golden Globe awards, including best comedy series and acting awards for Brunson and Tyler James Williams.

Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a tone-deaf principal— who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Though these incredible public servants are outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do and fight the odds stacked up against them—like the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children—to give the students the best school life they can offer.

Brunson created the series, and stars alongside Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group.

"Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers."

"And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards."

"Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series."

The series becomes ABC's first scripted renewal for the 2023-24 season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.