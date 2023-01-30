Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Miguel

Cases may get solved, but new mysteries abound.

Lines got drawn on Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 5 among the Grant/Batista family. The siblings are at such odds that it not only drove a wedge between them but has done the same between the kids and their parents.

And new background about Kemi puts her character in more perspective and is a fresh divergence from her usual spiritual fare.

Miguel's case was an interesting one and a deviation from what we've come to expect from most of the cases in the series thus far.

He wasn't abducted but fled of his own accord to escape his brother and rescue the woman he loved and their child.

And they tracked him down quickly enough, but instead of the case closing with his upsetting death by suicide at the train station, it got blown wide open and led to the recovery of seven missing women and their children.

All the working parts of the case jumped around, so there were moments where it was hard to follow along, but the gist was that poor Miguel wanted out of his brother's guilt-ridden, backward plan, and it cost him his life.

It's heartbreaking to think that Miguel didn't feel he stood a chance against his brother's enforcer and perhaps the legal system.

He took his life under the guise of being a desperate man who felt he didn't have any other choice. As the rest of the story unfolded, it didn't seem as if Saldago or his henchman were terrifying enough to justify Miguel taking that shocking way out.

And as an expectant father, you'd want to believe he'd have something worth living and fighting for if it meant ensuring the protection of the woman he loved and his child.

Miguel's motivations behind why he took his life were one of those things that didn't make the most sense in this case. If anything, it was a jumping point, pun not intended, to address Nikki's penchant for recklessness with her own life on cases and a spark to get her to make some changes.

C: Are you okay? You look like you've seen a ghost.

Kemi: Because I have.

Permalink: Are you okay? You look like you've seen a ghost.

Saldago made for a provocative bad guy. When you consider what he did to those women, holding them hostage and impregnating them, sending a henchman to do the type of dirty work he'd never bring himself to do, his reasoning behind all of it came from such a fascinating place.

He's a testament to how evil and malicious acts can foster more terrible choices. Few give thought to how we ascertain goods or who and what gets hurt and destroyed in the process.

We reap the benefits of deforestation every single day, and it never crosses our minds. The man's entire bloodline got wiped out.

It is a form of genocide, and with the destruction of such a rich and historic way of life goes with it, a culture, tribes, languages, customs, and so much more.

Multiple indigenous communities and people got wiped out. From the perspective of one of those individuals, you can understand Saldago's rage and desire to right the wrongs of corporations and communities that caused his people harm.

Saldago created a cause that enriched globalization, putting so much incredible good into the world that it was no wonder they called him a saint.

And you understood what motivated him to pursue such endeavors, but he was also this double-edged sword. Were we to believe that he was also behind all those babies placed into the foster care system?

Miguel was likely assisting with some of that too. Presumably, the idea was to place these babies into decent homes where they could thrive, and one day, they'd learn about the culture in which they were born.

Saldago had some unusual reverse genocide thing enacted. His genuine belief that him forcing these women to have IVF rather than physically sexually assaulting them himself was such a provocative take.

But if he was from a place ravaged by rape, you could likely see why he doesn't see himself as the villain in all of these women's stories.

Even Saldago's choices for who to abduct and routinely impregnant was one of those unusual catch-22 types.

On one hand, he felt these women were committing some form of penance as heirs to corporations, much like those that destroyed his community and way of life.

Ironically, all, if not most, were white by default. Saldago thought he'd use them as breeders to essentially repopulate and revive his community and culture to preserve a way of life that fell extinct because of deforestation and more.

But what were the measures he had in place to ensure that these biracial children he arranged to get placed in homes would someday learn about their culture and preserve it themselves?

What does it say about the importance of this indigenous culture to Saldago if he, as someone so seemingly obsessive with the revival of his bloodline, only seemed to get white women pregnant?

Wouldn't the likelihood of preserving that culture decrease in his mind? Given Saldago's motivations and how he went about things, he was this contradiction.

On the one hand, you would fully expect him to buy into the preservation of blood and its purity by not having a legion of biracial white-passing kids.

But on the other hand, his personal ethics would've likely prevented him from wanting to subject indigenous or brown women to what amounted to forced labor and breeding, which makes sense too.

Saldago was a conundrum, but his plans seemed warped and ineffective in the long run, regardless of his intentions.

Of course, a basic understanding of Saldago and how he worked, what his cause was, climate, and more, is why it's a good thing we have someone like Mike on the team.

When you put things into a specific context and consider this case and its motivations, Mike had to be proven right. He made the right call talking Saldago down and taking him in alive.

Can you imagine the irony of this entire case? Saldago, a man deeply affected and angered by the annihilation of his people and culture and the last of his people, would've gotten taken out by a trigger-happy white man whose judgment call was to shoot him rather than reason with him.

Jason wouldn't have even thought about it, and you wouldn't have expected him to consider it. For Jason, Saldago was the bad guy, he was taking him hostage, and if putting him down saved his life, that was the end of it.

But it's likely something that Mike had swirling in his mind, given he did the research and profile of Saldago and had that understanding of him. He knew it wasn't in Saldago's nature to kill and harm directly.

And even though it wasn't mentioned, Mike would've considered and understood the nature of that, this indigenous man becoming a martyr to his own cause, orchestrating a situation that would've resulted in his death, counterproductive to everything he was trying to do and fighting against in the first place.

By now, Mike feels like the parent of the unit. He's the only one who is 100% focused on the cases all the time, and he tries to follow things by the books and behave appropriately.

The poor guy deserves weekly massages for carrying the unit on his back like this. He has both Nikki's and Jason's recklessness to contend with constantly.

Nikki and Jason had valid points about Mike surrendering his weapon at the hospital and risking the hostage's life.

They probably should've taken it if they had a clear shot; Jason's call didn't feel wrong.

But it had to be frustrating to have both Nikki and Jason, of all people, on Mike's case when they're both hot messes in the field regularly.

What does it say that Jason was a cop for years and doesn't even know what "exigent circumstances" mean? The impression is that he has little understanding or care for the law and rules, which is concerning.

Nikki has a better grasp of all of this. She wouldn't be leading a unit if she didn't understand it, but her quest to "bring back their babies" at all costs means she happily throws herself in harm's way as if she has nothing to lose, but she does.

Even before Keith returned, she had Sydney, and it makes you sympathize with the girl even more when you hear Mike calling Nikki out for her actions and Nikki conceding, and there is no real acknowledgment that at any point, she could have left Sydney without her mom.

Everything is so out of order now that Keith is back, and Jason has stayed with them more. It's no wonder Mike is having a hard time all around.

It's been this indefinite pause in his relationship with Nikki; most days, he and their future together feel like an afterthought. Mike loves Nikki with all he has, but it's hard to root for this couple when it feels like everything is stacked against them.

Mike's hanging on, waiting impatiently to have his place in this family, and trying to be the moral center, voice of reason, and wrangler of both Nikki and Jason on the job. It has to be exhausting.

Mike: You know you both behave like you've gotten nothing to lose because you lost everything.

Nikki: We did lose everything.

Mike: You know you both behave like you've gotten nothing to lose because you lost everything.

Nikki: We did lose everything.

Mike: But you got it back! I know you've been living with this wound. And it's affected you. I get it. But Keith is back. It's over. You want to review my behavior, fine, but you both need to review yours as well.

Permalink: But you got it back! I know you've been living with this wound. And it's affected you. I get...

And still, things are more challenging for Jason and Nikki at home. They're stuck between their kids and don't know how to appease or help.

Keith didn't react well at all to the DNA test. Logic went out the window in favor of feelings because this is the most reasonable thing one should've done from the beginning.

Had they done the DNA test the moment they found him, as it would've and should've been part of the investigation, it wouldn't have put a strain on the family dynamic.

As shady as Keith comes across, you also can't blame the guy for finally getting into his feelings about Sydney having had it out for him since he stepped foot in the door.

He can't win her over, and she's openly and consistently hostile. And with Jason and Nikki working so much, they are always stuck with each other.

It's not ideal for either of them if Keith is in his feelings about Sydney's treatment of him, and Sydney is understandably terrified that she's in the house with an impostor.

Everyone required and deserved more: therapy, assistance, check-ins, all of it. It's like they all got thrust into this family unit situation immediately after, and they're all fighting for their lives in their own ways, trying to make it work.

For as much as it seems like Keith isn't who he says he is, we still know that he's an abused kid who has endured significant trauma and that deserves aid.

It wasn't surprising that he ventured into the basement and now sleeps down there on a pallet in the dark because it's where he feels most comfortable. These are the type of behaviors that one expected from him in the first place.

The more alienated he feels, the more sense it makes that he'll retreat in such a way, even if it also feels like a way he can emotionally manipulate Nikki and Jason. Two things can be true at once.

It makes you wonder if Keith genuinely fears that the people who held him captive are coming after him or if he's doing some of this for show. Did he know Sydney and Quinn were following him and looking into him or did he take that pellet gun for the reasons he said?

Is he hiding in the basement because he feels like everything is crashing down around him and his abductors will find him, or is this reactionary to feeling alone in this household where he doesn't fit?

Keith: You thought I was an impostor!

Jason: No we didn't.

Keith: Syd, did.

Keith: She just remembers you differently.

Keith: I remember her differently but I don't see you making her take a DNA test. Permalink: I remember her differently but I don't see you making her take a DNA test.

Permalink: I remember her differently but I don't see you making her take a DNA test.

I'm still theorizing that this Keith is the original Keith's twin, and he somehow figured out about his brother going missing. When he saw an opportunity to escape an abusive situation, he took it.

He's not wickedly deceptive but doing so out of fear and survival. As off as Keith is coming across, he also doesn't seem like a scary, bad kid with malevolent motives.

Of course, if my theory is true, then does that mean the bones in C's morgue are the real Keith, as Sydney believes?

What on earth happened the night of his disappearance, and what are she and Quinn keeping secret?

If that's Keith, then who is the psycho living in his room? Quinn

Permalink: If that's Keith, then who is the psycho living in his room?

Sydney is putting all her eggs in the basket of C, identifying these bones and confirming that it's Keith. She's trusting this evidence to do all the heavy lifting of exposing "Keith" to her parents.

But at what point does she come forward with what she knows? It's hard when she can't seem to say much without her parents making it seem like she imagines things or she's wrong, so it's a sucky position for Sydney too.

But she had six years to be honest with her folks.

On the topic of eggs, Kemi didn't have any of those to crack during this installment, but we were better for it since they got to introduce a part of her background that can be interesting down the line.

Now we know what likely inspired Kemi to join the MPU in the first place. She, too, was abducted before and held for ransom. We don't know how she escaped the ordeal, but it doesn't sound like her father was any help.

You could feel the tension between them when she reminded him of how he didn't pay the ransom for her. And he didn't seem to care about her genuine fear that the man who took her, who she thought was dead, was still alive and in the same city as her.

According to C, the man has gone out of his way to alter his appearance. It implies he's trying to stay under the radar and may be on the run.

The messed up thing about all this is that it sounds like her father is in on something with this man from that one conversation, and it's been at his daughter's expense.

The mystery of her past shook Kemi's focus for most of the case, which Nikki noted. However, it also added more layers to Kemi and made her more compelling as a character.

I'm excited about more dimension to this character, who has been a bit one-note so far.

Something tells me this won't be the only time Kemi crosses paths with her abductor, and it's a potential storyline that will be captivating as it unfolds.

Over to you, Alert Fanatics!

What did you think of this case? Are you excited to learn more about Kemi? Do you think Mike's frustrations with Nikki and Jason are valid?

Is Keith faking his fear, or is there something else there? Do you think the skeleton belongs to the real Keith? Sound off below!

