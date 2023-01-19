Bel-Air Season 2 Trailer Revealed: Find Out Which Fresh Prince Alum is Joining the Cast!

Peacock will take viewers back to Bel-Air soon, and we have our first look at the official trailer.

Bel-Air was a huge success for Peacock when it launched in 2022, and if the new trailer for Season 2 is to be believed, we'll be getting another exciting season ahead.

Peacock also announced Thursday that Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will make a recurring guest star appearance on the series.

She will play Mrs. Hughes, the English Literature teacher at Bel-Air middle school who sees something special in Ashley, often giving her books from her personal collection.

It's exciting to have a face from the original cast on the show, right?

The cast of Bel-Air includes Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), and Coco Jones (Hilary Banks).

The cast also includes Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa).

"Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence, the logline teases.

"He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season."

"We'll see Will and Carlton's brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences."

"We'll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them."

The trailer showcases a very different Will as he's trying to come to terms with life in Bel-Air, as well as the lies he's been told.

Where does he go from here?

We get a sense of that in the trailer, as well as some shifting dynamics between all of the characters.

As for what fans can expect, Carla Banks Waddles, showrunner, EP, and writer shared the following:

"In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series."

"Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on— What it truly means to be a family even when it's challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family?"

"How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family? We'll also explore Will's character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water."

"He's now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air."

"Viv and Phil are also trying to find a balance as they parent teenagers who think they have all the answers -- Allowing Will and their children the freedom to make their own decisions, while also guiding with a gentle, and sometimes firm hand. We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they're accessible and grounded."

"This entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show —talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships."

"I love talking with them and hearing how they see and experience these characters. It all leads to a very collaborative and rich storytelling process that feels authentic."

Check out the trailer below and return to TV Fanatic for a full rundown when the season returns on February 23.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.