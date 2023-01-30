Cancellations Come As Showtime To Become Paramount+ With Showtime in Consolidation, Rebrand

Showtime is joining forces with Paramount+.

Paramount Global announced Monday that Showtime is being integrated into Paramount+ across both linear and streaming platforms.

What is the name of the rebranded service?

Paramount+ With Showtime.

The change will only affect the premium tier for Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network.

The change is to integrate streaming and linear content and use franchises to their full extent.

"This new combined offering demonstrates how we can leverage our entire collection of content to drive deeper connections with consumers and greater value for our distribution partners," Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in a memo to staff Monday.

"This change will also drive stronger alignment across our domestic and international Paramount+ offerings, as international Paramount+ already includes Showtime content."

"And, very importantly, this integration will unlock operational efficiencies and financial benefits across our broader portfolio."

President and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, Chris McCarthy, said in his memo to staff:

"As a part of Paramount+, we can put more resources into building out the lanes that have made the SHOWTIME brand famous, as well as turning our hit shows into global hit franchises."

"To do this, we will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10% of our views."

"We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential."

Showtime canceled a trio of shows Monday after the merger was announced.

American Gigolo and Let the Right One In will not be renewed for second seasons.

Meanwhile, the network's Three Women adaptation is no longer moving forward at the premium cabler.

All episodes were in the can, meaning the project will be shopped to other potential homes.

But still, it becomes the latest in an alarmingly long line of series that are being canceled with an entire season in the can.

"We are extremely proud of this series and of the outstanding work by Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, our showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and his fellow executive producers, and the entire cast and crew," Showtime said in a statement, according to THR.

"We would like to thank all of them and our partners at Tomorrow Studios, and we wish everyone the best going forward."

The cabler added the following about American Gigolo.

"We are grateful to our partners at Paramount Television Studios, the producing team, cast and crew for their tremendous efforts to bring this series to life."

