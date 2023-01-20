Cobra Kai Coming to an End at Netflix

Netflix is saying goodbye to one of its most popular series.

The streaming service on Friday officially picked up a sixth season of Cobra Kai, but it will mark the end of the line for the Karate Kid sequel.

Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg shared a statement about the end of the series.

"Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the trio said in a statement.

"Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members."

"It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined."

"So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai."

Cobra Kai started as a Youtube original, but the service exited the scripted market, leaving Netflix to swoop in to save the day and bring the show back.

Beginning with Season 3, Cobra Kai became a Netflix original and delivered stellar viewership statistics for the streaming service.

However, the lack of updates on the show's future after the fifth season dropped in September 2022 made us question the future.

The series has enjoyed swift renewals from Netflix, so there were some concerns.

Thankfully, fans will be getting a pre-planned final season.

In this climate, many shows are cut with episodes in the can, never to see the light of day.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

