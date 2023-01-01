Days of Our Lives Round Table: Our Favorite Memories of Victor Kiriakis!

Gabi remembered everything! Sarah learned the truth. Salem rang in 2023, and John Aniston's last scenes aired on Days of Our Lives.

Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by Tony from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate their favorite Victor Kiriakis moments, if Sarah will leave Xander for good, Stefan's reaction to the news he's been brainwashed, and which couples they're rooting for in Salem.

It was John Aniston's final airdate. Over the years, did you have a favorite storyline for Victor Kiriakis?

Tony: Too many to name! I really enjoyed (what I've seen of) his entrance to Salem. There was an air of mystery about him. Also, his relationship with Maggie was beautiful!

Plus, I love the scenes of him confronting Jan when she "kills" him in the hot tub.

Jack: Man, I will miss Victor! I can't remember a time he wasn't on my screen, and John Aniston's death hit me as hard as if a relative had passed away.

As a child, I loved the reveal that Victor was Bo's father, and I always thought Caroline was the true love of his life, so I enjoyed it any time they were on screen together.

One of my favorite stories from that era was when Victor had a stroke and could not speak but was fully cognizant, and we often heard his thoughts while he was recuperating.

I also have a vague recollection of some scene with Victor in his younger years where someone said, "No pun intended," and he replied, "None taken." As a kid, I thought that was hilarious, and though I've forgotten the rest of the story, that's stuck with me all these years!

Other stories I enjoyed were stories during Philip's teenage and young adult years, where he and Victor butted heads a lot. One of my favorites was when Philip was shot, and Victor blamed Stefano.

I also liked the damage control he tried to do after Brady contributed to Kristen falling out a window, and Victor was afraid Stefano would retaliate.

And finally, of course, I loved his courtship and love story with Maggie. One of his last scenes was his anniversary with her, where they talked about how lucky they were to have each other. It was a very fitting final scene for them.

His last scenes with Sonny were vintage Victor, and I think the writers had planned more, but it was not to be, making these scenes so bittersweet despite their perfection.

Christine: I remember when he first came to Salem. I loved the trip to Greece. His relationship with Kimberly was twisted and dramatic.

Victor learning that Bo was his son and how that relationship affected him throughout his life.

And I adored his courtship and romance with Maggie from the beginning to their very last scene. I'm so going to miss Victor Kiriakis. Salem will not be the same without him.

Will Sarah leave Xander for good now that she knows the truth? Does Xander belong with Sarah or Gwen?

Tony: I'd prefer Xander with Sarah, but I'd completely understand if she's done with him for good. I have a feeling they're not done forever, but we'll see.

Jack: Does Sarah ever leave Xander for good? Their story is always that she's done with him until she isn't. I wish she would be done with him for good.

If she's going to be with Xander, she has to accept he's sometimes going to do very illegal and hurtful things. If she is in love only with his good side, that's not the man she married, and they're better off without each other.

I don't think Gwen is right for him either, though, because she enables and encourages bad behavior.

Christine: I like Xander with both of them. Sarah is the love of his life, but he's never going to be the good man she expects him to be, at least not completely.

Gwen is Xander's friend. They understand one another in a way that Sarah doesn't get Xander and likely never will. But I don't think Xander will ever love Gwen as he does Sarah.

Are you team Sonny or team Will when it comes to whether Leo should stay or go for Christmas?

Tony: I'm somewhere in the middle. I don't trust Leo at all, and I definitely don't think he should start trying to get close to Sonny again. But I think Will was a bit over the top, as well. I understand his reaction after everything Leo's done, but still.

Jack: I agreed with Victor's assessment that this was the stupidest thing he'd ever heard. I understand Sonny wanting to have a friendship with Leo, but he's doing it in a way that is disrespectful to everyone.

This is/was Victor's house, and Sonny moved Leo in without even discussing it with Victor. He also is putting Leo staying there over Will's feelings.

I understand that Sonny is hurt that Will wanted to stay in LA and work over Christmas, but that does not excuse his behavior. This is quickly becoming another Eric/Nicole/Xander situation, and I don't like it.

Christine: I can understand why Will was so upset, but telling Sonny he needed to kick Leo out on Christmas with no place to go or he'd leave wasn't fair.

Sonny has a big heart, and Leo is trying hard to start over. I'm enjoying their budding friendship. Will choosing to be away and then being so angry when he finally comes home doesn't bode well for his and Sonny's marriage.

Which couples are you rooting for in 2023?

Tony: Allie and Chanel. Tony and Anna.

Jack: Sadly, I ship couples that don't exist. I would love for Rafe and Nicole to get back together now that Eric is out of her system. But no, the writers had to destroy them as the first step to putting her back together with a man who abused her so badly she had to hide her pregnancy from him.

Philip is permanently off-screen, and they destroyed Philip/Chloe before that, so there is no hope there either.

Of the current couples, I do like Johnny and Wendy. They're cute together, and I hope they get a better story than talking 1500 times a week about why they need to keep a secret from Gabi.

I also think Brady and Gabi would be an interesting pairing if this whole Stefan remembering thing doesn't work out, though that will never happen either, I don't think.

And, of course, I root for our classic couples, especially Doug and Julie and Steve and Kayla. I'd love more of Jack and Jennifer on-screen, too!

Christine: I'd love to see EJ and Nicole become a real power couple in Salem. One that won't be pulled apart if Sami happens to return.

I'd love for Xander and Sarah to get back to being a fun couple again instead of Xander hiding his criminal activity and Sarah threatening to leave him at every turn.

And Wendy and Johnny make a cute couple. I'm hoping they bring them along slowly.

What will Stefan do once he learns the truth? Will he want the brainwashing reversed? Will he choose to remain with Chloe?

Tony: Well, since he thinks he hates Gabi, I can't imagine he'd want the brainwashing reversed in the state he's in right now. I expect that he won't believe Gabi and will think she's crazy.

Jack: I have a feeling this is going to be like when Will was brainwashed and then claimed he would stay with Paul even if he got his memories back but then was overcome by feelings for Sonny once it happened.

Christine: I think Stefan will resist, but Chloe will put the brakes on their relationship once she knows he's been brainwashed into wanting her.

Eventually, Stefan will want Rolf's machinations to be reversed, but I don't think it will happen right away. Stefan and Gabi are the end game here, so I expect the show will drag that out just a little longer.

Who wore the best and worst outfits at Gabi and Li's wedding?

Tony: Gotta be honest, I really don't pay attention to stuff like that. Wendy's dress was nice. I wasn't a fan of what Kristen was wearing (then again, that may be because I can't stand Kristen in general).

Jack: I rarely pay attention to fashion choices, but I didn't like the straps in the front of Jada's dress. Their asymmetry bothered my autistic brain.

I liked Nicole's dress but not how open it was on the back. Wendy's dress was pretty. And, of course, Rafe looked dashing in his tux. I liked Gabi's wedding dress, and I don't know why Kristen was saying it was a poor fashion choice other than that she's Kristen.

Christine: Wendy looked the best in that shimmery blue gown. Gabi's wedding dress was lovely, which made Kristen's comments about it ironic, considering Kristen's gaudy animal print dress was the worst outfit of the night.

I liked Jada's blue gown but thought the rhinestone neckline cheapened the look. And Nicole's dress was just ho-hum.

As for the men, they all looked handsome in their tuxes but boring. It made me wish Leo had been there to liven up the men's fashion choices.

What surprised or disappointed you the most this week in Salem?

Tony: The off-and-on again of kidnapping Rachel. Either commit to doing it or don't (please don't, actually), but the number of times both Brady and Eric had second thoughts and nearly called it off was doing my head in.

Again, I'd prefer they not actually kidnap a child since that's WAY out of character for Eric to suggest or be involved in.

Jack: I don't like the immature way Rafe and Jada are treating Nicole. I understand Rafe is hurt and angry, but they are acting like middle schoolers who whisper and laugh at someone behind her back.

Also, Rafe was there with Jada as a non-romantic date, so how did Nicole being EJ's plus one prove they were sleeping together?

Speaking of which, Rafe's plan after he arrested Li and Kristen made no sense. He decided to illegally deny them a lawyer and then let them go so that he could investigate them while they thought they were in the clear. What?

Christine: Chloe and Stefan had my least favorite moments. First off, they're boring. Second, I was much happier when it looked like Chloe wasn't going to sleep with him than when she changed her mind once again and did.

And that has nothing to do with wanting Chloe with Brady since I find them equally boring as a couple.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline on this week's Days of Our Lives?

Tony: Gabi getting her memory back at the wedding reception. That was a spectacular reveal! Plus, I love that the wedding actually looked like a wedding in that it had a bunch of people together in a scene, rather than the more recent weddings, which have been (at most) the couple, a celebrant, and MAYBE two other people.

Jack: I was pleasantly surprised by how much I loved the reveal scenes at Gabi's wedding! I wasn't a fan of this story, and we've seen so many interrupted weddings that I was expecting to be bored, but this was riveting!

When Gabi started remembering, I couldn't wait to see what would happen next! I was also glad that Rafe arrested Kristen and Li, even though the follow-up was pointless.

Christine: I love that half the people at the wedding already knew that Stefan was brainwashed during the big reveal. Watching their reactions, as Gabi remembers, was half the fun.

Rafe having Gabi's back throughout this reveal was also a highlight.

And I loved how Nicole read EJ like a book and didn't hesitate to call him out. It's part of what makes them a great couple.

