Dear Edward Trailer: Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling Star in Jason Katims's Apple TV+ Drama

Apple dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ drama Dear Edwardat the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour today.

Dear Edward is the highly anticipated series written, showrun, and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel.

The drama series stars an ensemble cast that includes Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton, SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling and newcomer Colin O’Brien.

Dear Edward will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023.

Hailing from Apple Studios and adapted from Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel of the same name, Dear Edward is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family.

As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

The series reunites Katims and Connie Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on Friday Night Lights,who stars alongside Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

Here's your first look at the trailer:

Dear Edward is written by Katims, who serves as showrunner.

He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein.

Book author Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens, who is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.

The series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including Truth be Toldseason three, Hello Tomorrow!, Liaison, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, The Big Door Prize, and more.

