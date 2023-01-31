Dexter Prequel in the Works at Showtime

When Dexter: New Blood wrapped its run in January 2022, there were plenty of questions.

None of those questions centered on the fate of the franchise's leading man, Dexter Morgan.

At the end of Dexter: New Blood, the titular killer was dead, and Showtime -- and key creatives -- were not ruling out following Dexter's son, Harrison, in a potential second season of the revival.

A year later, that project is officially dead and, err, buried

TV Line reported Tuesday that the project would not be moving forward with a follow-up to New Blood. 

The decision is somewhat surprising.

New Blood scared up enormous numbers for Showtime, but maybe the cabler didn't think the franchise was viable without Michael C. Hall.

It would be a tough sell to have a show set in the Dexter universe without the titular character, so maybe it's not a bad thing that Showtime is moving on from the series.

But what's the next best thing?

A prequel.

That's right, folks. TV Line's confirmation that New Blood is over revealed that another project in the universe could be on the agenda.

While Showtime has not confirmed the report, TV Line states that a prequel centered around a younger version of Dexter could be the next project in that universe.

Dexter New Blood showrunner Clyde Phillips previously told the outlet that a continuation was all down to Showtime.

"If they were to call me and say, 'We want to do [a second season], we want you to figure it out,' I'm pretty busy, but I would drop everything I'm doing and jump right into it. I would love to do it, but it's really up to Showtime," he said.

Showtime will soon merge with Paramount+ to become Paramount+ With Showtime on the linear cable channel and the streaming service in the U.S.

The aim for Paramount Global will be to utilize some of the biggest projects under that umbrella.

What are your thoughts on New Blood getting the boot?

Hit the comments.

