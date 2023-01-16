Fire Country Season 1 Episode 11 Spoilers: What's Next for Bode, Jake, and Gabriella?

Jake and Gabriella breaking up was among the biggest moments on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10.

We took a peek at Manny's money problems and the beginning of healing the relationship between Father and Son.

A visit from Bode's ex-girlfriend made some things clear to Sharon.

Sharon got a new diagnosis, Cara visited, and Bode might be getting paroled.

On Fire Country Season 1 Episode 11, we have some spoilers of what happens that are bound to make you wish that every day was Fire Country Friday.

It's all about Mama Bear.

Every episode focuses on one character more than it does the others, and we haven't had a Sharon episode in a while. We have seen her get horrible news about her health, struggle with not having her son close with her sickness, and then get better news.

In this episode, trouble revisits her in the form of a former inmate firefighter who still holds a grudge against her.

Before her illness, Sharon used to be the fire chief, and with such a position comes a lot of responsibility. Sometimes, one has to make a decision that another person is unhappy with her. Inmates get booted from the program all the time.

It is safe to assume that many who find themselves in this unfortunate position are never happy but learn to live with it.

It appears that the former inmate revisits Little Rock with the sole purpose of making trouble for Sharon.

In the images that CBS released for the episode, the inmate is seen wearing biker gang attire which might mean he has a crew.

Bode and Gabby are not getting together soon.

It seems that Fire Country writers decided to make a slow burn out of Gabriella and Bode.

When Gabriella breaks up with Jake on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10, she clarifies that while she might have feelings for Bode, she is not looking to explore them.

On the other hand, Bode might not be on the same page with her.

In the promo, we see him staring at an image printed on a newspaper showing him carrying Gabby after the bridge rescue.

He looks at it like a person who has caught the love bug.

With one lady who has a crush on him and his ex back in town, he is bound to be busy figuring out some affairs of the heart.

He might date one of the two while waiting for Gabby to be ready.

On the Gabby front, we know how firm she can be in her resolve. She joined firefighting even when her father was against it, beat all odds, and is on track to becoming a full fighter.

That firm resolve also means that she will stick with her decision of not dating Bode. She is busy trying to impress her superiors anyway; she might not have time to get all in her head about Bode.

Jake and Bode start squashing their beef.

Forgiveness is a very powerful thing, and it's clear that Bode and Jake could use some. They carry so much anger against the other person, which is unhealthy.

Bode would be wise to initiate reconciliation because he has the most to lose.

In the images, we see Jake try to end a fight between Bode and someone who appears like the former inmate harassing his mom. Jake watches Bode's back even when Bode doesn't know it. He refused to rat him out to the investigator on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9.

We also see Jake chatting with Cara, and one can assume that Bode is the topic of conversation. Like Sharon, Jake might learn things about Bode that make him see Bode in a different light.

With Bode locked up, Jake stands up to the former inmate in a bar. When Bode learns of this, he might soften his stance on Jake.

This might be the beginning of healing for both of them.

A treat for Sharon and Vince fans.

In keeping up with Mama Bear being the focus, Vince has a surprise for her.

In the episode's promo, the announcer teases an original song by Billy Burke. We see many of the characters in a bar and Vince performing a song for Sharon, who has a huge smile on her face.

While I am super excited about this, I also can't forget what Luke did and what it potentially means. It appears like they have decided to ignore that, but if there is anything about tv writers that we know, nothing is forgotten.

They might spring that on us, and if you read the review for Fire Country Season 1 Episode 8, you know about the theories that went around concerning Sharon and Luke.

Slowly we have been exploring Manny's money problems and addiction to gambling. In the latest developments, we saw him learning that help is available.

He identified with the boxcar driver's shame, which might keep him from seeking help until it's too late.

His relationship with Gabby will also take a hit because he has messed up her credit.

This next episode teases what we all love about Fire Country: family. Check out the promo video below.

So, what are you most excited about? I know I want to hear what Vince has written for Sharon to make her smile like that.

Hit the big blue show comments button and join in on the conversation.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.