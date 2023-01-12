Ghosts Scares Up Season 3 Renewal at CBS

Ghosts is sticking around at CBS.

The network announced today that it has renewed the broadcast and streaming hit comedy for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

Ghosts Season 2 moved from 9:00 PM to its current 8:30 PM timeslot on Thursday nights and grew its audience.

Season-to-date, the series is averaging 9.15 million viewers, up +15% from its premiere season, improving in its time period +61%, and ranking as television's top comedy in seven-day playback with +2.5 million viewers.

With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, Ghosts viewership is over 11.5 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms, and it ranks as both the #1 comedy series on Paramount+ and CBS' most-streamed program.

"This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better."

"Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week."

"As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season."

The hit comedy stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long.

Ghosts joins The Equalizer, F.B.I., Fire Country, F.B.I. International, and F.B.I.: Most Wanted as the shows C.B.S. has renewed for the 2023-24 T.V. season to date.

The network has yet to make a decision on the futures of Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, N.C.I.S., East New York, S.W.A.T., Bob Hearts Abishola, Blue Bloods, N.C.I.S.: Los Angeles, N.C.I.S.: Hawai'i, So Help Me Todd, and C.S.I.: Vegas.

Ghosts continues with a new episode on C.B.S. tonight.

