Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Welcome Back, Bitches

Ginny & Georgia returned right it left off. Ginny and Austin ran away to Zion's, and Georgia denied that she missed her kids.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 dealt with many more serious issues, including mental health, gun safety, and death, but there was still lots of family fun and teenage angst too.

Ginny struggled with the burden of Georgia's secret and admitted that she was self-harming herself on Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 1

It's always been Georgia and Ginny against the world. While Ginny was confused about learning that her mom poisoned Kenny, seeing her relationship with her dad and brother grow was refreshing. I loved that Zion treated Austin as his own kid, as did his parents.

Austin missed his mom and was mad that his mom kept him from reading Gil's letters. Georgia needed to learn both her children were growing up.

Ginny: If you want to go home, go. You, mom, and Paul can be the happy, blond Wellsbury family.

Austin: But you're my family.

While Zion's parents are thrilled to see both children, they're disturbed that Ginny has had a primarily white upbringing and doesn't even know what a "Jack and Jill" is.

Her grandmother thinks Zion needs to be more involved since Ginny seems troubled.

They also were disturbed that the kids showed up unannounced, and Georgia seemed unfazed and hasn't come to get them. Zion refused to send the kids away when he knew they would be safe with him.

Thanksgiving at Zion's got even more amusing because Austin kept announcing stuff. Nine-year-olds have no filter.

Georgia was not faring better at home. She acted well, but Paul knew she missed the kids.

Georgia repeatedly maintained if the kids wanted space, she would give them space, but she started throwing things and having a tantrum herself.

To Georgia, everything was about image. She wanted to fit in with Paul's rich family, and at first, it seemed like she did with their humor. But Paul's family was determined to get him into politics somewhere larger and thought Georgia was holding him back.

Georgia has difficulty winning over parents since Paul's parents, like Zion's mom, also thought she had baggage. They didn't believe she was the right woman for him to settle down with. If they only knew the truth.

There aren't many series that cover self-harming of teenagers. Ginny & Georgia did a realistic job of Ginny's depression, self-harming, and anxiety. She's a teenager with the weight of the world on her.

She knew two different sides of her mom, the one that danced around and threw pillow fights and the one that murdered people. How did Ginny reconcile two sides of the same coin?

It was so heartbreaking to see Ginny count as she used a lighter to burn herself. Going back to her mom's will make things worse, but Zion didn't know when he petitioned a reconciliation between Ginny and her mom.

That news was enough to throw Ginny into a panic attack. Zion held Ginny, helping her focus and breathe, saying that her mom used to have panic attacks too.

While we haven't had many one-on-one father-daughter scenes, Zion came through for Ginny, reassuring her he'd be there no matter what.

Thankfully, Ginny felt safe enough to tell her dad the truth about burning herself, and he promised he would get her some help.

Georgia might make things worse, but you can't keep something that pivotal from a parent. That's the first rule of co-parenting.

Zion tried to convince Georgia to let Ginny stay with him for a while, but she refused. Georgia has a weird hold on the entire family.

When Zion tried to tell Georgia about Ginny's issues, Ginny agreed to play Georgia's game, but it was clear the cold war was not over.

Austin was so impressionable at a young age that he'll often follow his sister's lead, and right now, she's angry at their mom.

Welcome back to the cold war. Let's see when it thaws.

Max really needs to get over Ginny dating her brother. She used to be a funny character. Now, she's bitter and hateful to everyone, and even her parents can't stand the war between the twins.

Max was more concerned about the crime Ginny committed by stealing Marcus's bike than the trouble she could be in or where she was.

Max continued to freeze out Abby even when she showed up for a holiday brunch, one of their traditions.

I don't know why Abby tries so hard. Apparently, Norah felt terrible, too, but didn't want to anger Max.

Marcus was the only person besides Zion that Ginny could count on unconditionally. He forgave her for taking the bike, no questions asked.

Since Marcus has his own issues, he and Ginny understand each other when she confesses that she felt broken and her family was broken.

He never pushed her, but he held her to keep her safe. Ginny didn't feel safe with Georgia, so she left.

Hopefully, we'll understand why Ginny felt unsafe as she begins therapy.

Over to you, Ginny & Georgia Fanatics. When Will mother and daughter make peace? Do you appreciate seeing a mental health storyline?

Do you like Ginny and Marcus this season? Let us know in the comments.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.