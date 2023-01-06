Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Latkes are Lit

Several disturbing secrets were revealed.

Georgia learned that Ginny was suffering, and Paul discovered what Georgia was capable of in Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 5. While these were important revelations, this episode felt like filler.

It focused more on relationships than drama, which was needed, but none of the relationships genuinely progressed.

Joe finally stopped being a doormat around Georgia and stood up for himself, which was long overdue. He finally listened to the girls and decided to host an open mic event, giving him more customers and making him unavailable for Georgia's party.

It was time he stopped being her lap dog. It made him more attractive when he showed some backbone.

It's apparent that Joe still misses Georgia and Cynthia wishes her husband remembered her. That was clearly a grief kiss, as noted by their facial expressions to the song about the one that got away.

Georgia finally got accepted into high society and wanted everyone to celebrate with her. She had come so far from the teen mom that had to beg, borrow, and steal to survive.

Now, she wanted the perfect wedding, which included getting Nick on board. Georgia cared about an image, and besides Zion or Ellen, she didn't have any friends in Wellsbury.

Nick was the closest thing she had to a friend at work, and she needed to strengthen that bond so he'd help her plan the perfect wedding and not reveal anything to his boyfriend.

Georgia: I apologized for that.

Nick: Actually, you didn’t.

Georgia: Nick, I’m very sorry. I swear I’d never do anything to harm Paul. I love him.

There are certain expectations of a mayor and his partner. That doesn't include committing murder or batting your eyes to get someone else to clean up your mess.

I understand why Georgia had the gun hidden. Being a single mom on the run, she's used to cleaning up her own messes and protecting her kids.

However, things are different now, and she will need to trust Paul.

She also needs to trust Paul with her children. Paul was out of his element with Ginny, but he tried. Part of Georgia wanted them to be one big happy family, including Zion, so the guys needed to get along.

It was a nice change of pace that Zion repeatedly called Ginny and Austin his kids and how he would entrust Paul with them.

Paul may have been threatened by Zion, but underneath, they're both excellent guys who care about Georgia and the kids.

Paul tried to parent Ginny, but he's not used to dating, curfews, and mood swings. While Ginny likes Paul, she's not thrilled about Paul playing dad to her and enforcing new rules that her mom never did.

Gaining two new kids, with one being a teenager, won't be easy, especially since Ginny is coping with many emotional issues.

Zion: She tries to cover it up. She’s stoic like that.

Joe: Georgia’s like that.

Zion: Keep an eye on her. Keep me in the loop.

Even though Zion considered Austin one of his kids, Austin felt lonely like Zach, especially in school.

Zach: Why do I have to make a family tree? My dad is dying.

Austin: My dad is in prison.

Austin had a mess of stepfathers and was afraid to get attached since they moved so often. He's probably scared to like Paul too much, who has taught him to cook and play soccer, for fear that he'll leave.

Almost every man in his life has left. He even thought his father stopped writing to him until he and Ginny found the letters.

Now that his dad has reappeared, what does this mean for the family and for Austin?

Ginny has had a difficult time figuring out her identity. She's always struggled with it, but that feeling has intensified in Ginny & Georgia Season 2. She'd spent more time with her dad and was beginning to understand the issues of being a child of biracial parents.

She still felt different at school, though, especially when her AP English teacher singled her out, asking her to select a book highlighting the Black experience.

That insulted her dad because white people have many books detailing their adventures.

While I applaud the teacher for wanting to be diverse, it's not Ginny's job to help him. It's his job to make all the students feel included in his curriculum.

Ginny was afraid to tell Georgia because she knew Georgia would overreact. Georgia wasn't the kind of mom that would offer simple comfort. She would go after who hurt Ginny.

While Ginny knew her mom loved her, Georgia wasn't safe because her reactions were unpredictable.

Ginny: You have no idea what things are like for me. I can’t tell you anything, or you might do something insane like this.

Georgia: I’m not going to sit back and let someone sit back and treat my daughter this way. I’m your mother. No one on this earth loves you more than I do.

That's probably why Ginny liked writing poetry in her therapy journal so much. No one read or judged her thoughts for a while until that fateful night.

Poetry is for your innermost thoughts, and open mic nights often include sharing those without judgment.

Ginny has craved a safe spot to be vulnerable and creative. So far, she's been able to open up in therapy. Perhaps, she had been hoping to read her poem, let go of some emotions, and no one would know how personal it was.

Ginny never dreamed Georgia would attend or would never have released her anguish.

Deep down, she didn't think her mom was a monster, but she was terrified of turning into her or repeating the same fearless mistakes.

Hopefully, now that the truth is out, the mother and daughter at the center of the show can communicate better.

How will Georgia deal with Ginny's poem? Will Joe and Cynthia get together?

How will Austin's dad's return affect the family? Chime in below in the comments.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

