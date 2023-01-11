Good Doctor Spinoff Pilot Good Lawyer Snags Felicity Huffman, Kennedy McMann as Leads

The Good Lawyer is moving forward at ABC.

The spinoff of The Good Doctor is set to air its backdoor pilot on Monday, March 6, at 10/9c.

Nancy Drew's Kennedy McMann has landed the lead role in the prospective series, starring alongside Desperate Housewives veteran Felicity Huffman.

The backdoor pilot finds Dr. Shaun Murphy looking for legal representation to help with his case.

He puts his faith in Joni DeGroot (McMann), a young woman with obsessive compulsive disorder.

Joni is described as “the brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun’s case."

“Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently. While her symptoms take a toll on her personal and professional life, her attention to detail allows her to see cases through a different lens.”

Huffman plays Janet Stewart, who is described as "a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit," according to the character breakdown.

"A seasoned veteran, Janet has represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé."

"But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take lead on the case.”

ABC previously aired Boston Legal, which starred Christian Clemenson as Jerry Espenson, who also had obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Boston Legal was an excellent legal drama. We miss that one!

McMann is coming off a four-season run on The CW's Nancy Drew, which was announced to be ending late last year.

A premiere date for the final season has yet to be set by the network

The Good Doctor has been a huge hit for ABC.

The live numbers have dropped considerably in the last few years, but the show remains a strong performer in delayed viewing, something the networks are paying more and more attention to.

ABC is a fan of franchising its hit dramas. Grey's Anatomy is airing with spinoff Station 19 on Thursdays, while The Rookie has teamed up with The Rookie: Feds on Tuesdays.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.