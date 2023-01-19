Gossip Girl Revival Canceled at HBO Max

at .

Gossip Girl's comeback is being cut short by HBO Max.

The streaming service has canceled the reboot after two seasons.

The series finale, titled "I Am Gossip," will premiere on January 26 on HBO Max.

Back at the School - Gossip Girl (2021)

Showrunner Joshua Safran took to Twitter to reveal the sad news.

“So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce Gossip Girl will not be continuing on HBO Max,” the social media statement reads.

Safran goes on to thank everyone associated with the show.

Party Time - Gossip Girl (2021)

“The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication and love for the project."

"This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom."

"We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs."

Gossip Girl Season 2 Key Art - Gossip Girl (2021)

"Thank you all for watching, and I hope you’ll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. xoxo”

“We are very grateful to Josh Safran, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard," HBO Max said in a statement Thursday.

"Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience."

Gossip Girl was a reboot of the 2007-12 CW series, but it kicked off as a sequel with little ties to the original.

Zoya on a Mission - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 11

The original characters were mentioned several times, but the series didn't have the same level of buzz as the original.

Julien (Jordan Alexander), Zoya (Whitney Peak), Obie (Eli Brown), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Max (Thomas Doherty), Aki (Evan Mock), Monet (Savannah Lee Smith), and Luna (Zion Moreno) all returned for the second and now final season.

The series also drafted in original star Michelle Trachtenberg for a recurring arc as Georgina Sparks.

Unfortunately, the little buzz the show had disappeared in the hiatus between seasons and it looks like people bailed on the series.

Working Together - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 6

The cancellation comes as Warner Bros. Discovery has been criticized for canceling shows with episodes in the can.

In this climate its hard to imagine a show as expensive as Gossip Girl materializing elsewhere, but it's the type of franchise that will probably get another reboot.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin took that franchise in a completely different direction, whereas the Gossip Girl reboot struggled because it tried to reinvent the wheel on several occasions.

The Bachelor: Meet the 30 Women Looking for Love With Zach Shallcross
Start Gallery

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Gossip Girl (2021) Quotes

Hello, followers. Gossip Girl here. Your one and only source for the truth behind the scandalous lies of New York's elite. Been a minute. Did you miss me? I know I've missed you. Though you're probably going to wish I'd stayed away when I'm done. Because I can see you. Not the you you've oh-so-carefully curated. The real you. The one hiding just outside the edge of frame. Well, it's time to reframe that picture. You've gotten away with everything a little too long. Now that I'm back I'm going to feature your finstas, surface those subtweets, and crack your caches. You can't hide from me. Never could.

Gossip Girl

I just got fucking fired.

Teacher

Gossip Girl (2021)

Gossip Girl (2021) Photos

Obie's Dating Woes - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 2 Episode 3
Most Annoying TV Characters 2022 Collage - Gossip Girl (2021)
Questioning Her Dad - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 2 Episode 3
Monet's Minions - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 2 Episode 3
Max at the Event - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 2 Episode 3
Julien at the Event - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 2 Episode 3
  1. Gossip Girl (2021)
  2. Gossip Girl Revival Canceled at HBO Max