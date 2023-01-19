Gossip Girl Revival Canceled at HBO Max

Gossip Girl's comeback is being cut short by HBO Max.

The streaming service has canceled the reboot after two seasons.

The series finale, titled "I Am Gossip," will premiere on January 26 on HBO Max.

Showrunner Joshua Safran took to Twitter to reveal the sad news.

“So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce Gossip Girl will not be continuing on HBO Max,” the social media statement reads.

Safran goes on to thank everyone associated with the show.

“The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication and love for the project."

"This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom."

"We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs."

"Thank you all for watching, and I hope you’ll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. xoxo”

“We are very grateful to Josh Safran, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard," HBO Max said in a statement Thursday.

"Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience."

Gossip Girl was a reboot of the 2007-12 CW series, but it kicked off as a sequel with little ties to the original.

The original characters were mentioned several times, but the series didn't have the same level of buzz as the original.

Julien (Jordan Alexander), Zoya (Whitney Peak), Obie (Eli Brown), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Max (Thomas Doherty), Aki (Evan Mock), Monet (Savannah Lee Smith), and Luna (Zion Moreno) all returned for the second and now final season.

The series also drafted in original star Michelle Trachtenberg for a recurring arc as Georgina Sparks.

Unfortunately, the little buzz the show had disappeared in the hiatus between seasons and it looks like people bailed on the series.

The cancellation comes as Warner Bros. Discovery has been criticized for canceling shows with episodes in the can.

In this climate its hard to imagine a show as expensive as Gossip Girl materializing elsewhere, but it's the type of franchise that will probably get another reboot.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin took that franchise in a completely different direction, whereas the Gossip Girl reboot struggled because it tried to reinvent the wheel on several occasions.

