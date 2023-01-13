Heather Morris Remembers Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera on Her Birthday

Heather Morris paid to her friend and former Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

Morris honored Rivera on what would have been her 36th birthday on Instagram.

"Happy birthday bebe," the actress wrote.

"Today is hard. Missing you everyday, but today especially."

Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, also paid tribute to Rivera with some photos of the actress with their son, Josey Hollis.

"A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures … but I still don't have the answers to the questions to the why's our sweet boy asks from time to time. I never will," Dorsey wrote alongside the photos.

"Doing the best we can."

"🕊️🦋Fly high 🦋🕊️ If you're reading this no matter what you're going through, take a moment of gratitude that you're still here on this ride," the actor shared.

"I know some days are harder than others to get up, but keep we just gotta keep pushing onward. 🫶."

Rivera passed away under tragic circumstances in July 2020 at 33 years old.

The star was reported missing after going on a boating trip with her son, who was 4, at the time, at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

A search got underway to find the actress, and her body was discovered days later.

When news emerged that Rivera's body had been found, several Glee co-stars gathered at Lake Piru to show their support.

The cause of death was later revealed to be an accidental drowning, with authorities believing Rivera saved Josey by putting him back on the boat.

Rivera was best known for playing Santana Lopez on Glee from 2009-15.

Additional TV credits include Devious Maids, Family Matters, and the Bernie Mac Show.

Morris has paid tribute to her co-star several times since her passing.

Rivera's death is set to be a part of the docuseries, The Price of Glee, which premieres next week.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.