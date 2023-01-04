House of the Dragon Showrunner Departed After HBO Refused to Let His Wife Serve as Producer (Report)

House of the Dragon was a breath of fresh air for fans of Game of Thrones when it premiered in 2022.

By the end of the season, fans were left in shock when it emerged that co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik was bowing out ahead of Season 2.

Details were scarce at the time about why Sapochnik was leaving, but a bombshell new report in Puck is shedding light on the situation.

The outlet reports that the co-showrunner exited "after a protracted standoff over his wife and her involvement in the show."

Sapochnik's wife had a presence both on and off-screen during House of the Dragon Season 1.

Alexis Raben played Talya in several episodes and was one of the series' producers.

When the second season was ordered, Sapochnik wanted Raben to join the producing team for the second season, Puck reports.

However, HBO was not fond of the idea because of Raben's lack of experience.

The report states that HBO brought in a mediator to help bring the dispute to a close, but in the end, Sapochnik exited the series.

"Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon," Sapochnik said in a statement in August when news broke of his exit.

"I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers."

"It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally."

At the time, it was revealed that Ryan Condal would continue as sole showrunner, with GOT veteran Alan Taylor joining as an executive producer.

"It's a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens," Taylor said in a statement.

"I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season."

"Ryan, Miguel and George [R.R. Martin] have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world."

"Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking, and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

What are your thoughts on the report?

Hit the comments below.

