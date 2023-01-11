Jennifer Coolidge Accepts Golden Globe, Thanks Mike White, Ryan Murphy, and More

Jennifer Coolidge stole the show during the 80th Golden Globes telecast Tuesday night.

The White Lotus actress won her first win during the event and opened up about what it means to her to have a career resurgence.

Coolidge won an award for her work during the 2022 Primetime Emmys and opened up about not getting to complete her acceptance speech.

"The hook came out at the last thing I got an award at, this giant hook," Coolidge joked in her acceptance speech.

"I thought it left when vaudeville ended, but this hook came out and took me off the stage."

Coolidge said she would finish the speech she vowed to complete in September. The star recalled having "big dreams and expectations" for herself in her younger years, but they seemed to "fizzle" as she moved through life.

At one point in her life, Coolidge thought, "None of this sh*t's going to happen anymore."

Coolidge said that several people in the industry tried to help her career.

"Ryan Murphy, you were one of them," she said before crediting Michael Patrick King, Reese Witherspoon, and the people behind American Pie.

"I've milked that to the bone," Coolidge said of American Pie.

"I mean, I'm still going for six or seven or whatever they want."

The conversation turned to Mike White, the creator of HBO's The White Lotus.

"[Mike's] worried about the world, he's worried about people, he's worried about animals," she remarked.

"He really is one of the greatest people I've ever met."

The star said that White casting her on the hit series gave her the sense of a new beginning.

"This is the end, because you did kill me off [on The White Lotus]," the actress said, referencing the recent season finale.

"But it doesn't matter because even if this is the end, you've changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me — things like that."

Check out the full acceptance speech below.

