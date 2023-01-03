Jeremy Renner Shares Update on Recovery Following Snowplowing Accident

Jeremy Renner took to social media Tuesday afternoon to share an update on his recovery following a snowplowing accident.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor shared a photo from his hospital bed alongside a hopeful caption.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote.

"I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

The freak accident occurred on New Year's Day.

Nevada's Washoe County Sheriff's Office shared some more details on the incident in a press conference on Tuesday.

"Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner's personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said.

"Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistonBully, or Snowcat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds, in an effort to get his vehicle moving.

"After successfully towing his vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistonBully to speak to his family member," Balaam continued.

"At this point, it was observed that the PistonBully started to roll."

"In an effort to stop the rolling PistonBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get in the driver's seat of the PistonBully."

"Based on our investigation, it is at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully."

On Monday afternoon, it was revealed that Renner was still in critical condition.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," a statement from his reps shared with Deadline yesterday reads.

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the statement continues.

"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner currently headlines the Paramount+ original series The Mayor of Kingstown, which is set to return for its second season on January 15.

It's unclear at this stage whether the premiere will be postponed.

Check out the press conference about the incident below.

