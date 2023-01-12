Kathryn Dennis Confirms Southern Charm Exit: “I’m So Lucky To Have Had Reality Cameras There”

It's official.

Southern Charm is losing one of its most popular stars.

The fan-favorite released a statement via Bravo confirming her exit after eight seasons.

"What a wild ride it's been! Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season?" Dennis says in the statement shared by People.

"That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it's safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine."

"It hasn't always been easy, but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)," Kathryn continues.

"Y'all watched me grow up, become a mom to two amazing children, and build friendships I'll always treasure."

"And through it all, the love y'all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all, but helped me realize that I wasn't alone."

"I'm so grateful. I'll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens."

The star went on to thank the show and network.

"I'm thankful for Bravo, the producers at Haymaker and my Charleston cast mates for everything, and I'm excited for whatever comes next."

"If it's anything like the last decade, it'll be a memorable ride. LFG," she concluded the message.

News of Dennis' departure comes just days after The Sun reported she had been fired from the series.

"I know Bravo didn't offer her a contract, but when you treat people poorly like she has they finally get sick of it," a source explained to the outlet.

"She doesn't show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot."

Dennis has been one of the most crucial cast members on the series.

After starting as a friend on the first season, she was elevated to regular status, and most of the drama revolved around her from then on.

"She treats people like they are beneath her," the source continued to The Sun.

"She can't stand anyone doing better or getting more attention than her."

The report alleged that a new producer was brought in because the previous one couldn't handle the drama.

What are your thoughts on her exit?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.