Kathryn Dennis Fired From Southern Charm After Eight Seasons (Report)

Kathryn Dennis' days on Southern Charm are reportedly over.

Dennis, who has starred on eight seasons of the Bravo reality series, has been fired due to her behavior, a show source told the US Sun.

The reality star's contract was not picked up for Season 9 due to apparent "no-shows" and behavior toward workers on the show.

"I know Bravo didn't offer her a contract, but when you treat people poorly like she has, they finally get sick of it," the insider told the outlet.

"She doesn't show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot."

In order to film any project, people need to show up on time, or else it can make the rest of the filming day difficult for all involved.

"She treats people like they are beneath her," the source claimed.

"She can't stand anyone doing better or getting more attention than her."

Dennis has been at the center of some of the show's biggest storylines, which probably explains why Bravo wanted to find a way to keep her on the show.

The US Sun reports that a new producer was brought in to try, and right the ship to keep Dennis on the show.

"I know she's had money issues, and now I don't know how she's going to work. She's never had a job," the insider claimed.

"I'm worried for her, but maybe this is a wake-up call."

Bravo has yet to confirm who will be on the Season 9 cast, but losing Kathryn would be a huge blow.

If the report does turn out to be accurate, the series would need to pivot dramatically.

Dennis has been with the show since 2014 and quickly became a fan favorite due to her quick wit.

In other Bravo reality show casting news, it was recently revealed that Lisa Rinna was out of RHOBH after eight seasons.

Diana Jenkins is also out of the show after one season.

What are your thoughts on Dennis potentially being fired?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.