Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Taking Legal Action Against CBS For The Good Wife Accident

Kristin Chenoweth is speaking out about not taking legal action against CBS after she suffered an injury on the set of The Good Wife in 2012.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, Chenoweth said "fear and anxiety" kept her from taking action.

"I didn't [sue] out of fear and anxiety, so don't ever let fear rule your life," Chenoweth told Andy Cohen.

"I have long-standing injuries from that. I wish I had listened to my dad. He said, 'You're going to want to do this,' and we're not the suing family, but when you're practically killed…"

Chenoweth detailed that she was filming an outdoor scene for the series in New York when a piece of lightning equipment "hit me in the face and then threw me into a curb."

The star said that her hair extensions helped minimize the severity of a skull fracture.

"My hair extensions saved my (life)," Chenoweth said.

"It made the hairline fracture go together. My doctor said, 'What are these metal things?' I said, 'They're hair extensions.' And he said, 'They've saved your life.'"

"So, anybody who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health."

CBS Television Studios said at the time of the incident that "a gust of wind blew a lighting silk out of place," striking the actress and prompting her to receive medical attention.

As a result of the injuries sustained, her recurring role as Peggy Byrne was cut short after just one episode.

Chenoweth stated at the time that she could not return to the show.

"It is with deep regret I inform everyone that due to my injuries I am unable to return to 'The Good Wife' at this time," Chenoweth said.

"Getting better slowly and thank you everyone for your concern.

The star is expected to delve deeper into the incident in the new book I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts.

Check out the WWHL video below.

Kristin Chenoweth says she regrets not pursuing legal action against CBS for her injury on The Good Wife set: “I didn’t do it out of fear & anxiety, so don’t ever let fear ruin your life.” @KChenoweth #WWHL pic.twitter.com/efVTVVwUco — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 17, 2023

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.