La Brea Poised to Conclude With Truncated Season 3 at NBC

The end is (reportedly!) nigh for NBC's La Brea.

The sinkhole drama was picked up for a third season on Tuesday morning.

At the time of the renewal, details were scarce about how many episodes NBC had ordered and, more importantly, whether it would be the end of the line for the series.

Deadline reported this afternoon that the very early pickup was influenced by the possibility of a writers and/or directors and actors strike.

The move means that NBC wanted to get the show back into production soon to have episodes on deck for the 2023-24 season.

Here's the kicker:

La Brea Season 3 will span just six episodes.

That marks the lowest episode tally to date.

La Brea Season 1 spanned ten episodes and La Brea Season 2 is scheduled to have 14.

La Brea Season 2 is thus far averaging 3.6 million viewers and a 0.39 rating in the demo -- down around 30% vs. its freshman season.

The show had a strong digital footprint last season, but with NBC not being forthcoming with details of that, there's a high chance the delayed viewing is also down this year.

Serialized dramas tend to have an endgame mapped out, and La Brea may be reaching the end of its planned run.

Then again, it's hard not to question the series' future.

We will say it's great that the show is set to return to production in March because if there are strikes, the season should be in the can.

La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, and Veronica St. Clair.

The cast is rounded out by Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

La Brea returns from its midseason hiatus Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC with two new episodes.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Are you surprised?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.