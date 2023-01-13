Law & Order SVU: Benson and Stabler Turn Up the Heat in Steamy New Promo

Law & Order: SVU seems to be going there.

NBC dropped a steamy promo Thursday night after the airing of Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11, and we have some questions.

Fans have been clamoring for a pairing between the two for so long, and the clip certainly hints at them locking lips.

It's possible they won't and that NBC's promotional department is teasing a kiss because, let's face it, their job is to get us excited for the coming events.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 12 is poised to be a huge episode, but not just because of the potential of this kiss.

Benson seemingly turns to Stabler for assistance while trying to get some answers about the recent attack on her and her son.

"Why did you call me?" Stabler responds, before the pair get very close.

Undoubtedly, Benson needs closure after recent traumatic events, and Stabler is one of the best people for the job.

He's already admitted he loves her, so of course he would step in to help her find out everything she needs to know about the people responsible.

The bigger question is whether this will be a clean-cut mission, or if there will be more twists and turns before our favorite heroine learns the truth.

"As Benson and Carisi put a vengeful crime boss on trial, Fin tries to help a woman who was drugged and left for dead," NBC said in the logline for the episode.

"Velasco takes drastic action to get information from a witness."

It will surely be another high-octane episode, but we have to wait before we get it.

The series returns on January 26, at 9/8c, meaning that NBC had the perfect teaser to keep us wondering what will happen next.

