Leslie Jordan: Cause of Death Revealed for Iconic Actor

Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been confirmed as a "sudden cardiac dysfunction."

The Call Me Kat star died on October 24 when the medical event caused him to crash his car into a building in Hollywood.

At the time of the incident, it was suspected that the actor and comedian had suffered a medical emergency while driving.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

"What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."

"Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan's tragic death led to an outpour of tributes from those who worked with the actor.

Megan Mullaly, who starred opposite Jordan on Will & Grace, paid tribute with an Instagram message.

"My heart is breaking," Mullally wrote.

"I really can't believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats."

"People use that expression a lot, and I'm not sure it's always applicable. There aren't that many people who are truly great at anything."

"But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can't get any better than that."

"And what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person," she continued.

"I was just with him last month. The prestigious National Book Festival was showcasing Leslie and his best-selling book in Washington D.C., and he'd asked me to come interview him for his event."

"I'd done my prep, but it was all completely unnecessary, of course, as I just had to barely unleash him and he went off on a series of absolutely hilarious stories that had the very large audience in hysterics for a solid hour."

At the time of the incident, Call Me Kat ceased production, but the series aired a special tribute episode earlier this month featuring Dolly Parton.

"I know usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I'm going to talk to you," Parton said in the episode.

"Because there is that place on the other side, and I'm certainly going to see you there, little brother."

"You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories," she added.

"Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did."

"I just want you to know that we all love you, we all miss you, and I bet you're having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful."

Jordan's TV credits also include American Horror Story, Reasonable Doubts, Hearts Afire, Ally McBeal, Reba, Boston Legal, Ugly Betty, Hidden Palms, Desperate Housewives, Raising Hope, and many more.

