Magnum P.I. Gets Steamy Teaser Ahead of NBC Debut

When Magnum P.I. Season 5 touches down on NBC, the procedural drama is turning up the heat.

The former CBS series was canceled earlier this year, and it sure looks like the show is making the most of its new home.

NBC dropped a short and steamy 15-second teaser this week, which features a moment that will get fans talking.

If you watch Magnum P.I. online, you know Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks), confessed their attraction on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 20, which could have been the series finale.

The new clip shows the pair indulging in a shower, and by the looks of things, they're embarking on that long-gestating relationship.

Procedural dramas have had burgeoning love stories brewing for years, but reaching the point where the characters get together can be tricky.

Even more tricky is how the series navigates the relationship when they reach that point of no return.

The Rookie is doing a great job of it right now with Lucy and Tim.

Castle didn't handle the love story well, but that's debatable.

After four seasons, CBS stunned fans earlier this year by canceling the well-rated Friday drama.

Months later, when fans were losing hope, NBC picked up two seasons, and the fifth will finally see the light of day on Sunday, February 19, at 9/8c.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1 sounds like a fun episode, with Magnum and Higgins weighing the risks of pursuing a relationship.

Meanwhile, Rick juggles being a new father and running La Mariana. Katsumoto tries to figure out his next move.

Now, it's time to turn up the heat with that teaser trailer.

Check it out below, and don't forget to hit the comments with what you're most excited to see this season.

Ohana! Season 5 is bringing the action. pic.twitter.com/aqXvQSlRe1 — Magnum P.I. is in the shower (@magnumpi) January 6, 2023

