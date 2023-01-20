Mayfair Witches Exclusive Sneak Peek: Rowan Crosses Paths With Lasher

Mayfair Witches isn't wasting a single beat.

The new AMC drama has delivered some shocking twists through its first two episodes, but where do things go on Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 3?

After the jaw-dropping cliffhanger that closed out Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 2, Rowan is seeking safety.

AMC shared an exclusive clip with TV Fanatic that shows our heroine meeting a strange lady at a street party.

The woman says she lost someone, but she'll meet them again, and Rowan opens up about her recent loss.

At that point, the lady becomes rather pushy, telling Rowan to drink what looks to be a potion from a test tube.

The final part of the clip shows the lady turning into Lasher, which is quite the turn of events.

Lasher's presence has been increasing throughout the early episodes of this series, and if he's willing to get this close to Rowan so soon, something must have changed.

Viewers have watched as Rowan has searched for meaning since the series debut.

Rowan is not in the best place because whenever she feels like she's getting answers, she learns they're further away.

Alexandra Daddario has been playing this role to perfection, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

Check out the clip below.

Based on Anne Rice's best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.

As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

The series stars also include Jack Huston (Fargo, Manhunt), Tongayi Chirisa (Another Life, The Jim Gaffigan Show), and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law).

