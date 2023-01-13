Morgan Freeman Joins Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in Taylor Sheridan's Lioness Limited Series

Taylor Sheridan's Lioness at Paramount+ has added another big name to its cast.

Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of the upcoming original series alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira.

Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Lioness is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

The series is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives.

Lioness will also star series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.

Freeman is among the most popular actors in the industry and ranks among the top 10 highest-grossing actors.

His movies have earned over $5 billion in cumulative ticket sales.

The beloved actor won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his role in Million Dollar Baby."

Freeman also received an Academy Award nomination in 1987 for Best Supporting Actor for Street Smart, in 1994 for Best Actor for The Shawshank Redemption, and in 2010 for Best Actor for Invictus.

He also won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance in Driving Miss Daisy in 1990.

Freeman has been honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, the Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

Freeman also received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor for his distinguished acting and was honored with the Hollywood Actor Award from the Hollywood Film Festival.

Lioness expands Sheridan's expansive slate of original series at Paramount+, which includes Yellowstone spinoffs 1883, 1923, and Bass Reeves.

His other series include Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Land Man.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.